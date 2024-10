by WorldTribune Staff, December 25, 2023

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Dec. 24, saying why “We can never stop saying that beautiful phrase ‘Merry Christmas.”

In a series of posts to the social media platform, the 2024 election frontrunner then slammed Team Biden’s “lawfare” campaign aimed at keeping Trump off the ballot.

Your Choice

Publishers and Citizen Journalists: Start your Engines