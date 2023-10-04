Meanwhile, at the ‘totally secure’ border …

by WorldTribune Staff, October 4, 2023

Joe Biden’s chief of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, has time and again insisted that the U.S. border is “secure.”

Last week, WorldTribune.com, reported on how 60,000 illegals crossed into the Texas border town of Eagle Pass in the month of September.

Independent media and citizen journalists are taking to social media to tell the real story of what is happening at Biden’s open border:

#BREAKING – A chaotic scene at the U.S.-Mexico border in #ElPaso. Mexican authorities try to prevent migrants from crossing border.

pic.twitter.com/bhuK0iXgrF — Che Guevara (@cheguwera) October 4, 2023

