Invasion at Eagle Pass: 60,000 illegals have crossed into border town this month

by WorldTribune Staff, September 29, 2023

More than 2,000 illegal aliens per day are crossing Joe Biden’s open border into the Texas town of Eagle Pass.

Video from Eagle Pass, where more than 60,000 illegals have crossed the Rio Grande into the town this month, showed Border Patrol agents cutting razor wire to allow illegals to cross after they ignored National Guard orders to return to Mexico.

CBP units cut the razor wire to apprehend the migrant group of 70 the disobeyed National Guard orders to turn back. Frustrated National Guard units tell me migrants know CBP would come and let them in, hence why they didn’t return to Mexico. @Noticias_Front pic.twitter.com/kXLpiqqljx — Juan Mendoza Díaz (@JuanMoreNews) September 28, 2023

Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González, reporting from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande, said large segments of the Venezuelan population are arriving daily.

EXCLUSIVE: The siege of Eagle Pass continues unabated as thousands of migrants ride trains to Piedras Negras, Mexico, and then storm the U.S. border Border Hawk correspondent Efraín González reports from the Mexican side of the Rio Grande where large segments of the Venezuelan… pic.twitter.com/Awk8Hy8mGl — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 27, 2023

“Most of these migrants are from Venezuela and tell me they are here for the ‘opportunity,’ “ Fox News correspondent Griff Jenkins reported from Eagle Pass.

The population of Eagle Pass, TX is just under 30k – and with more than 2,000 migrants a day, more than double their entire population have illegally crossed this month… most of these migrants are from Venezuela and tell me they are here for the “opportunity” @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/wjP04JOY0i — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) September 28, 2023

Elon Musk visited Eagle Pass on Thursday and commented that the “situation is beyond insane and growing fast.”

“As an immigrant to the United States, I’m extremely pro-immigrant. I believe that we need a greatly expanded legal immigration system and that we should let anyone in the country who is hard-working and honest and will be a contributor to the United States. We should have expedited legal approval for anyone who falls in that category,” Musk said.

“But by the same token, we should also not be allowing people in the country if they’re breaking the law. That doesn’t make sense. The law is there for a reason. I think we want to do both things.”

Total chaos in Eagle Pass overnight as 1,500+ illegals storm razor wire at Rio Grande 📷 @efraiingzzpic.twitter.com/ml2UM3Jo0S — Border Hawk (@BorderHawkNews) September 27, 2023

Meanwhile, Breitbart’s John Binder reported on Thursday that Team Biden is shelling out millions in U.S. taxpayer dollars to non-governmental organizations (NGOs) that are aiding border crossers.

This week, DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced that the administration was sending more than $12.2 million to NGOs like Catholic Charities, the Salvation Army, United Way, Annunciation House, a Baptist Church association, an Episcopal Diocese, and Lawyers for Good Government Foundation, among others, for their facilitating illegal immigration.

“Much of the taxpayer money is flowing through a new route under Biden after he created the Shelter and Services Program (SSP) to funnel funding from the federal government to NGOs and sanctuary jurisdictions that help with their mass immigration goals,” Binder noted.

The additional millions announced this week are on top of $290 million previously announced in June of this year as well as another $77 million announced last month. In total, the Biden administration has awarded NGOs and sanctuary jurisdictions close to $800 million through the SSP grants route.

