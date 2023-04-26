Masters of disaster: Small elitist network announces ‘Blueprint for reinvigorated global governance’

Special to WorldTribune.com, April 26, 2023

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

An organization no one voted for and created by none other than the United Nations has just released “a new blueprint for reinvigorated global governance.”

The report unmistakably aims for the erosion of the sovereign rights of individual nations on the way to the formation of a one-world government.

From the website of the “High-Level Advisory Board”:

In [a 2021 report titled] Our Common Agenda, the [UN] Secretary-General issued an ambitious call to improve international cooperation through effective multilateralism…. He announced the formation of a High-Level Advisory Board (HLAB) that will be tasked with developing an independent report in support of this objective.



On April 18, the report was unveiled. The elitist globalist Club de Madrid hailed the blueprint, and the work of its members in producing it:

“The HLAB is co-chaired by Club de Madrid Members Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, former President of Liberia, and Stefan Löfven, former Prime Minister of Sweden, and is supported by the United Nations University Centre for Policy Research (UNU-CPR).”

Former two-term United States President Bill Clinton is a member of the Club de Madrid.

From its website:

Club de Madrid is the world’s largest forum of democratic former Presidents and Prime Ministers, who leverage their individual and collective leadership experience and global reach to strengthen inclusive democratic practice and improve the well-being of people around the world.

The report is divided into various sections labeled “shifts” to signify the dramatic change involved. The ominous nature of these shifts can best be illustrated in their own words.

Shift One is titled “Rebuild Trust in Multilateralism.” Among its instructions:

Inclusive, effective multilateralism requires a fundamental transformation towards more distributed, networked, and accountable decision-making for our collective well-being.

Meaningful inclusion of cities and regions in the multilateral system.

Include and obligate the private sector.

Destruction of national sovereignty is explicitly emphasized:

We must accept that individual aspirations are no longer principally mediated by national governments, though States continue to play a central role. Each one of us is simultaneously a stakeholder in multiple overlapping communities. Our vision of networked and inclusive multilateralism makes room for representatives of these communities in global governance.

HLAB here also stresses the need to “give more voice to civil society” – meaning George Soros, Klaus Schwab, Bill Gates and their ilk. The blueprint specifically mentions NGOs and think tanks as part of this civil society that will have a leading role in global governance.

Shift Two is titled “Planet and People.” This features the climate change tyranny that is a staple of internationalism today:

Conclude a pact for people and planet.

Price and regulate carbon for a just, green transition.

Shift Three is titled “Global Finance.” Though not explicitly stated, this would be your interlocking global currency plan and the anti-Western scheme to redistribute the wealth of the “Global North” to the Third World, aka the “Global South.”

Shift Four is titled “Digital and Data Governance.” It is dedicated to implementing globalist control over the information systems of modern life.

Networks of elites are to wield the levers of control:

Our vision of digital governance centres on regular, predictable, and structured engagement from civil society, the private sector, academia, and other technical entities, such as standards bodies, complementing the efforts of Member States and the multilateral system.

Granting these networks the authority over the digital realm is a paramount aim:

The Commission on Just and Sustainable Digitalization will bring together multiple endeavours in the digital realm in a multi-stakeholder deliberative forum for States, civil society, and the private sector, building on and possibly integrating the activities of the Internet Governance Forum. It will address the shortcomings of some of these forums, where civil society collaborates on a rights agenda but does not have the authority to implement it, or where States lag behind developments at the cutting edge of digital rights.

The blueprint openly calls for international criminal charges to be filed against the perpetrators of wrongthink. Note the loaded terms “misinformation” and “disinformation” and how the cited lawbreakers are to include individuals, not just “state-sponsored” bad guys:

We call on Member States to consider expanding the mandates of existing justice institutions, including the International Criminal Court, the International Court of Justice, and other such mechanisms, to permit them to act in response to global threats to peace and security that emerge from digitalization. This includes responses to State-sponsored misinformation and disinformation campaigns designed to destabilize global politics, attempts at interfering with the digital infrastructure and online presence of foreign nations, extended violations of digital human rights through open-ended internet shutdowns, cybersecurity threats, and other hostile non-State actor actions aimed at exploiting the online space.

Shift Five is labeled “Peace and Prevention.” It marks another transparent assault on national sovereignty:

This commitment to collective security will require a paradigm shift. We must stop thinking of security in narrow, nationalistic frames and accept that our collective survival depends on greater investment in peace. Our global governance arrangements should generate far more financing for peace and human security, leading to a gradual but consistent transition of spending away from militarization.

Shift Six is “Anticipatory Action.” This includes obliterating national sovereignty in the name of climate change:

The multilateral system should not be held hostage to a narrow definition of security limited to national borders and military power. Indeed, we recognize the significant efforts across the three pillars of the UN to enhance our collective knowledge of the empirical links between climate change and our collective security.

The designers of one-world governance understand the crucial role that the COVID hysteria played in paving the way for their plans. This is highlighted in the anticipatory section as well:

The COVID-19 pandemic made abundantly clear that health security is fundamental to global stability. Yet deep geopolitical rifts, siloed information and response institutions, and highly unequal capacities globally have hampered an effective global health architecture.

There are calls for the creation of “a global pandemics threats council” and “an independent global health monitoring body.”

This is what Bill Clinton is a part of. He is not the only American involved. Anne-Marie Slaughter is one of only 12 listed members of HLAB.

In January 2020 World Tribune noted Slaughter’s Obama and Clinton connections and substantial funding ties to George Soros:

A leftist organization funded to the tune of over $1 million by globalist billionaire George Soros espouses a litany of divisive progressive social causes. This same organization’s leadership features executives with heavyweight connections to the political and media establishment in this country….

Anne-Marie Slaughter is CEO of New America. Slaughter is a veteran of the Obama administration, having been appointed as Director of Policy Planning at the State Department in 2009 at the behest of then-secretary of state Hillary Clinton. Slaughter is perhaps best remembered at State for being a zealous advocate of the toppling of Libyan strongman Moammar Gadhafi in 2011….

There is no doubt about it. Slaughter is a major player in Democrat inner power circles. She is also an unabashed devotee of one-world government:

Long before her time in the Obama administration, Slaughter had shown her devotion to a new international order that she felt would best be instituted via a “quiet emergence” that pays lip service to national sovereignty. In 2003 she penned an article for the academic journal Daedalus titled “Everyday global governance.” It deserves to be quoted at length in order to make Slaughter’s globalist devotion crystal clear:

“The new networks thus coexist alongside a much more traditional world order, structured by both the threat and use of ‘hard’ power. In that old world order, states still jealously guard their sovereignty and undertake commitments to one another with considerable caution. Still it is possible to glimpse the outlines of a very different kind of world order in the growing system of government networks. In this system, political power will remain primarily in the hands of national government officials, but will be supplemented by a select group of supranational institutions far more effective than those we know today. And in it, global justice could become more than a dream.”

In September 2021 we reported that she is a part of Welcome.US, the vast network working to flood America with Third World refugees that appeared overnight in the immediate wake of the US pullout from Afghanistan. Created by the Rockefeller Foundation, it had three former presidents, including Clinton and Obama, three former Republican governors and a vast array of corporate partners on board right off the bat.

A credentialed veteran Democrat operative with Obama and Clinton connections openly seeks to eradicate American sovereignty. This same apparatchik is one of a few highly placed persons from around the world who are members of a UN-created organization that has now released a working plan to make that happen. And former president Bill Clinton is a member of an elitist globalist group applauding her and her fellow cohorts for their effort.

It’s called treason. And it is being pursued overtly in the light of day.

