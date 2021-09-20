Rockefeller group enlisted Obamas, Clintons, Bushes, powerful network for instant embrace of new wave of refugee immigrants

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, September 20, 2021

How did they pull such an enormous network together so fast?

In the wake of the Afghanistan debacle, a full court press is on to bring a wave of refugees from the perpetually war-marred Central Asian nation into a United States that is already facing an illegal immigration crisis of such proportion that it poses a dire national security threat.

On Sept. 14, a new “national effort” was launched to this effect called Welcome.US.

Biden administration Secretary of State Antony Blinken provided all the background on the organization you need to know in a Sept. 16 statement announcing official State Department cooperation:

The State Department is partnering with Welcome.US, a non-profit, non-partisan initiative of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA), to galvanize additional private sector support and resources for arriving Afghans and harness the goodwill of the American people, building on our country’s cherished tradition of private philanthropy contributing to the public good.

The Rockefellers decided to launch a new mass migration movement into the U.S., and the sheer size of scope of the network constructed is startling. Click on this link and just keep scrolling down to get a feel for the vast influence the Rockefellers wield.

A “National Welcome Council” of prominent individuals includes all the familiar names you’d expect to see – multiple George Soros staffers, representatives from big-brand internationalist NGOs and pro-illegal immigration groups, etc.

But right alongside leading progressive globalists such as Cecilia Munoz and Anne-Marie Slaughter you can find the smiling faces of no less than three former Republican governors – Sam Brownback of Kansas, Gary Herbert of Utah and Dirk Kempthorne of Idaho.

Also on board are executives from Airbnb, Microsoft and Walmart, a Roman Catholic cardinal and bishop, the deputy managing editor of The New York Times and a columnist for The Washington Post.

A look at the “Welcome Coalition” reveals some names that would perhaps surprise many Americans, including well-respected organizations that clamor for your charitable dollars. Among them are the American Red Cross, Special Olympics and the Wounded Warrior Project.

Apparently, advocating for the refugee invasion of the West is a core part of the Special Olympics mission. A “Unified with Refugees” page on the Special Olympics website makes the unusual argument that refugees are handicapped socially and thus deserving of the group’s active support:

Special Olympics Unified with Refugees brings the transformative power of sport and other programming to the most marginalized and amplifies the movement’s calls for social inclusion. Special Olympics partner the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) estimates that over 79 million people worldwide have been forced by violence and other conditions to leave their homes. Refugees and other people on the move often live on the fringes of the societies to which they flee, due to lack of acceptance and poor access to resources.

Tim Shriver, head of the Special Olympics International Board of Directors, is on the Weclome.US National Welcome Council.

Since we are dealing with powerful elitist connections, it also seems worth noting that Kathy Widmer, group chairman for Big Pharma behemoth and coronavirus manufacturer Johnson & Johnson’s Consumer North America division, sits on the Board of Directors at the Wounded Warrior Project.

It comes as no surprise that cheap-labor-loving industry organizations the National Restaurant Association and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation are a proud part of the “Welcome Businesses” section. Joining them are Facebook, Go Fund Me, Starbucks and Uber.

And George Soros’s Open Society Foundations stands out like a tumor among the eight foundations that form the “Welcome Sponsors” category.

“Welcome.US launched Tuesday, September 14 with more than 250 NGOs, businesses, and leaders of diverse faiths, politics, and backgrounds as part of its fast-growing coalition, with President and Mrs. Obama, President and Mrs. Bush, and President and Secretary Clinton as honorary co-chairs,” Blinken’s statement crowed.

These are the people, corporations and institutions the Rockefellers are able to tap into at a moment’s notice.

