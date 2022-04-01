Maryland bill would legalize infanticide up to 28 days after birth

by WorldTribune Staff, April 1, 2022

Legislation in Maryland would allow what essentially is murder-by-neglect of newborns up to 28 days after their delivery, critics say.

Senate Bill 669, the chief sponsor of which is state Sen. Will Smith, states that no person can be investigated or charged for “experiencing a miscarriage, perinatal death related to failure to act, or stillbirth.” The perinatal period consists of “the period shortly before and after birth, from the 20th to 29th week of gestation to one to four weeks after birth.”

In other words, “anywhere up to four weeks after the birth of the child you and your sexual partner conceived, and you decide you really don’t want the child, hey, no problem, just don’t feed it, don’t get medical care, don’t do a thing. Eventually, the child will die,” Mark Tapscott noted in a March 30 analysis for PJ Media.

Since Maryland is one of the bluest states in the U.S., the legislation will almost certainly pass and be enacted over the veto of Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Then, “every citizen of this state will become, willingly or unwillingly, an accessory to legalized infant genocide,” Tapscott wrote.

World Magazine‘s Erin Hawley noted: “Understand what this means. The plain text of the bill legalizes the conscious decision to let a child die. Spontaneous abortions after 22 weeks are rare and not easily seen as ‘related to a failure to act.’ Thus, the bill contemplates the legalization of intentional infant death through neglect. And the bill goes so far as to preclude any investigations into perinatal infant death and to give a person the right to sue for civil damages if investigated for causing a perinatal death through neglect.”

Facing the prospect that the Supreme Court may reconsider Roe v. Wade and return the question of abortion to the states, Democrats are in panic mode, Tapscott noted: “In their panic, Democrats are moving to enshrine abortion as deeply in the laws of as many states as possible. And in those states like Maryland where Republicans can mount no more than token opposition, the Democrats quickly show themselves to be abortion extremists.”

