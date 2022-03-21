Louisville doctor, 36, who championed vax distribution program dies ‘suddenly and unexpectedly’

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2022

Dr. SarahBeth Hartlage, a leading champion of Louisville’s Covid vaccine program in her role as associate medical director of the health department, has died at age 36.

Dr. Sarah Moyer, the city’s chief health strategist, said Hartlage was attending a medical conference in Florida at the time of her death. Moyer called Hartlage’s death “sudden and unexpected.”

City officials have given no other details and the compliant mainstream media, including the Louisville Courier Journal is not asking any questions.

“The city doesn’t seem to think it needs to say more. It’s wrong,” independent journalist Alex Berenson noted in a March 20 substack.com post.

Hartlage was a visible leader of Louisville’s drive to get as many shots in arms as possible.

“She was thrilled when regulators authorized shots for five-year-olds and disappointed when Pfizer postponed its application for six-month-olds,” Berenson noted. “She didn’t just talk or tweet, either. She ran the city of Louisville’s vaccine clinic, which injected people with almost 120,000 shots.”

So, what happened?

“Sudden deaths in adults under 40 are frequently overdoses or suicides, of course,” Berenson wrote. “But Dr. Hartlage’s Twitter feed makes her appear to be as unlikely a candidate for either as anyone alive. In one of her final tweets, she proudly talked of helping a passenger who was having an emergency on a flight she was taking.”

Was the fully vaccinated Hartlage’s death a cardiac event?

“I understand this question is awful for her husband and the people who knew and loved her,” Berenson said. “But she forfeited her right to privacy when she cajoled other people to take Covid shots that are known to have cardiac dangers to young people — and even encouraged mandatory vaccinations.”

The city’s refusal to say anything other that the death was ‘sudden and unexpected’ will not do,” Berenson noted, adding: “(If I ‘died after a brief illness,’ you can bet the bluechecks on Twitter would insist on knowing whether Covid had killed me; and they’d be right to ask.)”

