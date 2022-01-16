‘Lock him up’: Trump warm up speaker Kari Lake focuses ire on Fauci, election officials

by WorldTribune Staff, January 16, 2022

Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake warmed up the massive crowd at former President Donald Trump’s Save America rally in Florence, Arizona on Saturday by declaring that Dr. Anthony Fauci should face charges and go to prison which started a massive chant of “lock him up.”

Lake, who has been endorsed by Trump, said the same fate was due those involved in widespread irregularities and fraud in the 2020 election.

Vowing that two immediate policies she would enact if elected are “no lockdowns and no mandates,” Lake also touched on the flood of illegals entering the U.S. under Joe Biden’s open border policies:

“To the people flooding across our border: When I’m governor, you will be arrested and sent back across the border.”

“We are being invaded, and China is pushing deadly fentanyl through Mexico,” said Lake, who then addressed Biden: “It’s going to stop with me … We do not need your protection, your permission to defend our state.”

She vowed to finish building Trump’s border wall in Arizona, sparking crowd members to chant, “Build that wall! Build that wall!”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief