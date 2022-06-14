Kaching: Big Pharma getting billions more for vaccines despite 80 million doses going to waste

by WorldTribune Staff, June 14, 2022

The CDC revealed last week that the U.S. wasted 82.1 million doses of the Covid vaccine between December 2020 and mid-May 2022. That amounts to 11 percent of all Covid vaccine doses distributed by the government.

And still Team Biden is buying up millions more doses in a continuing bonanza for the Big Pharma firms which produce the shots.

The Biden administration said it is diverting more than $10 billion in Covid testing and relief funds to buy more vaccines and treatments, reports say.

The money was diverted from plans to buy Covid tests and personal protective equipment, reported NBC, as well as funding for research and development of new Covid-19 vaccines, according to AP.

The redirected funds will be used to start negotiating contracts with vaccine-makers to make new doses for the fall, including “next-generation” vaccines that pharmaceutical companies are developing to target new Covid-19 variants, the reports said.

Roughly $5 billion will go to support the purchase of new Covid vaccine doses for a fall immunization campaign and $4.9 billion will be used to procure about 10 million remaining courses of Pfizer’s Paxlovid Covid antiviral pill, a White House official who asked not to be named told Bloomberg.

Meanwhile, a survey of 300,000 people who have yet to receive the Covid vaccine revealed that the unvaccinated experienced very low rates of hospitalization and severe Covid.

The international Control Group project — also known as the Vax Control Group — conducted the survey.

The survey data offer important revelations, including:

• The unvaccinated are more likely to rely on self-care, using natural products such as vitamin D, vitamin C, zinc and quercetin.

• Many have used ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine.

• The mental health burden on the unvaccinated has been considerable, likely aggravated by stigmatization by the mainstream “vaccinated” society.

• The unvaccinated have been heavily discriminated against because of their decision to exercise their right to informed consent and refuse the administration of “genetic vaccines.”

