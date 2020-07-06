It’s happening right now: The left-wing culture war to take down America

Special to WorldTribune, July 6, 2020

By Frank Luber

As violent protests, marked by the toppling of statues of historical American significance, grip the nation President Donald Trump has rightfully called them “a left-wing culture revolution”.

It’s taken years but what we’re seeing today in America is the Left succeeding in taking down this country.

The murder of George Floyd by a Minneapolis policeman was just a pretense or excuse for triggering the resulting anarchy. The burning, looting, the calls for defunding or dissolution of law enforcement, the anti-rule of law, the takeover of sections of cities and the establishment of so-called autonomous zones, the tearing down of statues and monuments deemed offensive by the mobs are all rooted in the playbooks of Marxism and Maoism.

You don’t have to take my word for it, the principals behind the violent demonstrations actually boast of their ties to Marxism. Black Lives Matter co-founder Patrisse Cullors, in an interview with Real News Network, clarified her organization’s goals by stating “we are trained Marxists”.

Under Marxism, the aim is to prey upon a country’s weakness and exploit it by pitting, for example, the so-called “privileged” against the “oppressed”.

Maoism is about building a new atheistic society. As was done in the Chinese Cultural Revolution, anything and everything representing the old society must be destroyed to make way for the new society.

Isn’t that what’s going on in America today?

Under either “ism”, the end result is the same. A relatively small elitist group controls the population masses and enjoys all the various benefits while the rest are relegated to a state of “shared misery”. It’s easy for the misled to espouse such “isms” but much more difficult to reverse themselves when they wake up and realize their mistake and have to “shoot their way out” to restore their lost freedoms and liberty.

Today’s Democrats seem to be hellbent on taking us down this rabbit hole. In October of 2008, then presidential candidate Barack Obama said, “We are five days away from fundamentally transforming the United States of America”.

Obama’s wife, Michelle Obama, was more definitive in May of the same year when she said “We are going to have to change our conversation; we’re going to have to change our traditions, our history; we’re going to have to move into a different place as a nation”.

More recently Joe Biden, the presumed Democrat Presidential nominee, described the current Covid 19 pandemic as “an incredible opportunity to fundamentally transform the country”….. an opportunity to enact a leftist political agenda.

If elected president, Joe Biden would have no recourse but to enact an extreme leftist, socialist agenda. He has been pushed far to the left by Progressive Congressional members of “the squad” and its supporters who have taken over his party. Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Rashida Tlaib, llhan Omar, and Ayanna Pressley are the new faces of the Democrat party and they are very much in control.

Progressivism (here we go, another “ism) is a political philosophy in support of social reform. But, to “the squad”, it’s government control over everything in the name of social and economic justice. In other words, Totalitarianism. A centralized, dictatorial government requiring complete subservience to the state.

What is happening today in America is no longer about the murder of a black man, police brutality, offensive statues or even legitimate examples of oppression. It’s all about fundamentally changing this country into a society our Founding Fathers would not recognize.

Even for long-standing Democrats who have no idea what’s happened to their party they too will not escape the wrath of extreme left-leaning socialists. Their usefulness by the ruling class will have been exhausted and they’ll be forced to get in line with the rest of Marxism’s proletariat.

The sooner we all recognize this the sooner we can begin tackling our legitimate problems. Failure not to will leave us living under forms of Marxism and Maoism where things only get worse…..much, much worse than we’ve ever experienced.

Frank Luber is a broadcast journalist who has spent more than 60-years informing Marylanders of current events via radio and television. After starting his radio career in Annapolis he worked for WCAO Radio and WJZ TV. Last year he completed 31 years as a Talk Show Host and News Anchor on WCBM Radio in Baltimore.