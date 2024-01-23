Introducing the latest GOP elitist considered by Mitch McConnell to be a ‘quality candidate’

Special to WorldTribune.com, January 23, 2024

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer @Schaeff55

Call it the betrayal of the elites. A privileged class in America has gone rogue on the rest of us in the pursuit of its own selfish interests.

As World Tribune documented in December, Colorado Supreme Court Justice Melissa Hart, one of the four justices who ruled that Donald Trump should be barred from the state 2024 ballot in a vile assault on the voting rights of all Americans, is the granddaughter of fired Watergate Special Prosecutor Archibald Cox.

Cox’s son, Archibald Jr., Hart’s uncle, perpetrated one of the most grotesque acts of treason against the United States seen since the height of the Cold War with the USSR:

Two of Chinese Premier Deng Xiaoping’s sons-in-law approached investment banker Archibald Cox, Jr. in the mid-1990s to use his hedge fund as a front for their companies to buy [a military-essential] U.S. rare-earth magnet enterprise. They were successful, purchasing and then moving the factory, the Indiana jobs, the patents, and the expertise to China.

Alas, the corruption is not limited to only one of our two major political parties in America today. This tragic fact is nowhere more evident than in the not-so-hidden war being waged upon the grassroots Republican voter base by GOP Senate Leader Mitch McConnell and his Swamp cronies.

It really isn’t much of a secret. McConnell himself infamously asserted in Dec. 2022 that the Republican establishment was determined to control the party primary process in 2024:

“Our ability to control the primary outcome was quite limited in 2022 because of the support of the former president [Donald Trump],” McConnell openly declared on Dec. 13 in an astonishingly blunt public statement. “Hopefully in the next cycle, we’ll have quality candidates everywhere.” By “quality candidates,” McConnell means Republicans who will adhere to the status quo. Anyone aligned with a change agenda automatically fails to meet this standard.

Here’s how corrosive this threat has turned out a little more than a year later: the GOP establishment has actively recruited not one but two executives from a private equity goliath that boasts of its heavy presence in China and whose founder regularly espouses overt pro-communist regime propaganda to run for U.S. Senate seats.

Corporate Watch has exhaustively detailed the globalist bona fides of former Bridgewater Associates CEO Dave McCormick, who fell just short of securing the GOP Senate nomination in 2022 and was fast-tracked by Pennsylvania Republican officials to run again in 2024.

“Bridgewater has been managing Chinese state money since 1993,” Fortune reported in 2022. Bridgewater founder Ray Dalio is an unabashed admirer of and apologist for the blood-stained tyrannical government. He has even defended the tyranny itself:

Dalio said: “As a top-down country, what they’re doing – it’s kind of like a strict parent. They behave like a strict parent, and they go through that. That is their approach. We have our approach.”

At a time when American businesses are drawing intense criticism for aiding and abetting the top geopolitical threat to U.S. national security, Bridgewater is literally doubling down on its already vast financial footprint in China. Reuters reported Jan. 19:

Hedge fund Bridgewater Associates’ China business is set to grow to about 40 billion yuan ($5.56 billion) following a fresh round of fundraising, a source familiar with the matter said, marking a doubling of assets over the past year while local rivals have struggled.

This is what Mitch McConnell means by “quality candidates.” In fact, he’s doing some doubling down himself, recruiting a second former Bridgewater executive to run for the Senate out west.

Nella Domenici is the daughter of Pete Domenici, who dominated New Mexico politics for decades while serving as a U.S. senator from 1973-2009. Nella served as chief financial officer at Bridgewater during her lengthy tenure there. From her bio at AllianceBernstein, a powerful asset management company on whose board of directors she sits:

Previously, from 2015 to 2018, Domenici served as CFO and a member of the Operating Committee at Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds in the world. In that role, her responsibilities included financial planning and analysis, revenue management, corporate finance, strategic initiatives, and technology investment. From 2012 to 2015, Domenici was a strategic advisor to Bridgewater’s Management Committee and led the evolution of the organizational structure for the firm’s senior leadership.

On Jan. 17, Nella Domenici officially announced her run for the Senate. The Messenger reports she was tabbed by Swamp Republicans in Washington to do so:

Domenici, the former CFO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund, was recruited by the National Republican Senatorial Committee to try and put Democrats on defense on their turf.

National Republican Senatorial Committee Chair Steve Daines formally welcomed Domenici to the team in an official statement:

“I’m pleased Nella Domenici is running for Senate in New Mexico. Nella’s experience at the highest levels of business, commitment to securing our border, and passion for improving education make her a strong candidate to flip this seat.”

McConnell’s assertions that America First Republicans fail to pass the “candidate quality” test are made laughable when one reflects on the easy ammunition he is handing Democrats with his moneyed elitist choices.

“If Nella Domenici survives the [primary] dogfight, her close ties to Wall Street and her work for a mega-hedge fund that laid off American workers while investing in China will all face extensive scrutiny as Republicans’ primary intensifies,” Democratic Party of New Mexico Chair Jessica Velasquez immediately said of the new Republican in the race.

It’s the same kind of convincing talking points Democrats will be able to use against McCormick in Pennsylvania. From a Dec. 6 Pa. Democrat press release:

“David McCormick is desperately trying to erase his record of selling out to China, but he increased Bridgewater’s investments in China by 108,000% just two years ago – and bragged about it. Pennsylvania voters won’t fall for McCormick’s pathetic lies about being tough on China….”

There is another ugly side to privileged Domenici daughter Nella that should prove every bit as distasteful to patriotic Americans as the China canoodling.

In Feb. 2023, Domenici was appointed to the Board of Directors at information technology corporation Cognizant. From the release touting the move:

…from May 2020 to October 2022, she served on the board of Change Healthcare Inc.

Here is an article on that appointment.

Note that Domenici’s time on the board coincided with the height of the coercive coronavirus vaccine social pressure campaign. Change Healthcare was at the forefront of this attack on the health and bodily integrity of the American people in a particularly repulsive way: as a leading member of the Vaccination Credential Initiative.

That would be your vaccine passport.

The Change Healthcare corporate logo is prominently featured on a “Collaborating Partners” listing found on the VCI website.

Change Healthcare is a member of an organization called Executives for Health Innovation.

“Change Healthcare and Vaccination Credential Initiative featured on CNBC Squawk Box,” a page on the EHI website crows. The term “vaccine passports” is specifically mentioned:

Big tech and health firms have joined together to create a new standard for Covid vaccine certification, which they hope will make it easier for patients to have verifiable proof they’ve been inoculated. Bertha Coombs reports these Vaccine Passports could be required for travel.

A CNBC article accompanying the Jan. 2021 Squawk Box feature elaborates on the venture:

A coalition known as the Vaccination Credential Initiative – which includes Microsoft, Salesforce and Oracle, as well as U.S. health care non-profit Mayo Clinic – was announced on Thursday….

The coalition said it will also try to develop new standards for confirming whether a person has or hasn’t been inoculated against the virus. Previously, citizens have used vaccination booklets to keep track of their travel vaccines but authorities rarely ask to see them.

“The goal of the Vaccination Credential Initiative is to empower individuals with digital access to their vaccination records,” said Paul Meyer, CEO of non-profit The Commons Project, which is a member of the coalition, in a statement.

He added that the technology should allow people “to safely return to travel, work, school, and life, while protecting their data privacy.”

Here’s the opening paragraph to a highly disturbing article on vaccine passports at the Change Healthcare website:

As vaccination rates increase, international travel reemerges, and the economy opens, I’ve found myself having conversations with friends, co-workers, colleagues, and other health and technology leaders about what it will take to truly feel safe and comfortable in a post-vaccinated world. One theme continued to emerge – how do we know that people around us are really vaccinated?

The closing paragraph is even worse:

As we look forward to more international travel, the ability to go to concerts, and be out in the economy, we are actively partnering with data providers to create a consortium of data nodes that will make it easier for healthcare consumers to access their immunization and test data, with wallet companies to enable the mass distribution of credentials to as many healthcare consumers as possible, and with verifiers to help reopen our economy and return to our new normal.

Let’s sum up, then: A wealthy and privileged daughter of a decades-entrenched U.S. senator who served as a high-ranking executive at one of the most virulently pro-China corporations in this country today sat on the Board of Directors for a health care tech company as it was feverishly working to create vaccine passports to restrict the liberties of Americans during the COVID pandemic hysteria.

Mitch McConnell refers to it as “candidate quality.” When will the American people start calling the bipartisan betrayal of the elites what it really is: treason against the average citizens of this nation?

