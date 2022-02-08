Instantly-formed Rockefeller group continues to settle refugees of dubious loyalty on behalf of the USA

Special to WorldTribune, February 8, 2022

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer, 247 Real News

SWAMP WATCH

As Americans continue to skirmish among themselves over coronavirus face masks and the “rights” of transgender schoolkids, the Third World invasion of our nation is proceeding at a brisk pace. And quietly.

Who has reported about the following Feb. 2 release by the imposed Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security?

Yesterday, the last group of Afghan nationals temporarily housed at Fort Pickett, Virginia as part of Operation Allies Welcome (OAW) departed the base. Fort Pickett is the sixth of eight Department of Defense (DOD) installations supporting the resettlement of Afghan nationals, also known as “safe havens,” to complete OAW-related operations. To date, more than 68,000 Afghan evacuees have joined new communities across the country. These resettlement efforts are led by the Department of State in close coordination with more than 290 local resettlement affiliates.

They’re not finished yet:

DOD continues to provide temporary housing facilities for the remaining approximately 7,000 vulnerable Afghans who are in the process of completing their resettlement while at the following two military installations: Fort McCoy, Wisconsin and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey. While on these installations, Afghan evacuees have access to a range of services, including medical care and resettlement services, and they can apply for work authorization.

That’s 75,000 Afghans being imported into American communities in a matter of months with no real assurances that they remotely share the values and social norms of their new neighbors.

Elections, especially fraud-tainted ones, have consequences.

The Biden administration is positively crowing that its State Department is able to work with a network of close to 300 agencies around the nation dedicated to changing the demographics of this nation dramatically and furthering the global goal of turning a once-sovereign nation with a proud and unique identity into a multicultural shopping mall or international airport terminal.

Welcome.US, the key organization behind the big push, took a victory lap in the pages of USA Today on Feb. 4.

In a bow to establishment Uniparty togetherness, the authors were:

John M. Bridgeland and Cecilia Muñoz co-founded and co-chair Welcome.US. They are former directors of the White House Domestic Policy council under President George W. Bush and President Barack Obama, respectively.

Last September, WorldTribune documented the sudden creation, seemingly out of thin air, of Welcome.US as a vast network dedicated to bringing refugees into the U.S.:

Biden administration Secretary of State Antony Blinken provided all the background on the organization you need to know in a Sept. 16 statement announcing official State Department cooperation:

The State Department is partnering with Welcome.US, a non-profit, non-partisan initiative of Rockefeller Philanthropy Advisors (RPA), to galvanize additional private sector support and resources for arriving Afghans and harness the goodwill of the American people, building on our country’s cherished tradition of private philanthropy contributing to the public good.

It’s stunning to consider: The Rockefellers were instantly available to call on three former U.S. presidents who served in office for a whopping 24 years to join the effort:

“Welcome.US launched Tuesday, September 14 with more than 250 NGOs, businesses, and leaders of diverse faiths, politics, and backgrounds as part of its fast-growing coalition, with President and Mrs. Obama, President and Mrs. Bush, and President and Secretary Clinton as honorary co-chairs,” Blinken’s statement crowed.

In their USA Today triumphal screed, Bushie Bridgeland and Obama-ite (and George Soros-ite) Munoz wax ecstatic:

In one of the largest volunteer mobilizations in half a century, Americans and their institutions are stepping up to help our Afghan allies settle in the United States.

Within days of the evacuation of thousands of Afghans from Kabul, Americans across all backgrounds, sectors and politics started to move toward, rather than away from, the challenge of helping them relocate.

Translation: A honeycomb of subversive organizations was on the ground and ready as soon as the opportunity arose.

The article reveals how major-brand corporate help was an essential part of the process:

Within weeks, U.S. airlines, the travel industry and travelers united behind a challenge to donate a billion airline miles to provide free flights for all Afghans from military bases into American communities. Airbnb.org enabled Americans to open their homes to these newcomers, giving them time to get their footing and find permanent housing.

The betrayal of the American people is vast and layered:

In January, Welcome.US – a new initiative co-chaired by the Obamas, Bushes and Clintons – announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with Church World Service, Lions Clubs International, Samaritan’s Purse and Islamic Relief USA that creates a new pathway for service and faith organizations to be part of the resettlement system and to use the power of their vast networks to enable Americans of all walks of life to help.

This is a powerful beginning, and already a half a dozen of the most iconic service organizations in the country have said that they, too, want to take part and are mobilizing to make it work. There is a new story playing out in America, and though it’s not the one we hear on the news, it’s the one most of us are ready to author.

Americans see their employment leverage and options shrink by the day as the labor pool is artificially expanded by waves of cheap foreign laborers. But Welcome.US isn’t worried about that.

On Jan. 25, the network revealed the quo to the quid for the corporations helping to bring these Afghans to the U.S.:

Today, Welcome.US announced the Welcome Employment Exchange — a new portal that will connect Afghan refugees resettled in the United States with companies and skills-based job opportunities as they work to build new lives in new communities.

Through the Welcome Employment Exchange, resettlement agencies and refugees will be able to find open positions at a variety of levels and be connected to company job boards where they can apply for jobs that best match their skills. As of today’s announcement, more than 40,000 jobs were available through the portal from many top American companies such as Accenture, Albertsons Companies, Amazon, Delta Air Lines, PepsiCo, Pfizer, Pitney Bowes, Tyson Foods, United Airlines, Walgreens, and Walmart.

Imagine if we could have this kind of sweeping corporate-government commitment to creating enormous job-training programs for American citizens?

Is it just a coincidence that two of the companies at the forefront of Coronavirus Theater are all-in on this anti-American worker program?

“One of Pfizer’s four core company values is Equity and it is driven by a deeply held belief that every person deserves to be seen, heard, and cared for. We continue to look for opportunities to use our resources to help those in need. We made a commitment to hire and train 100 refugees and provide mentorship opportunities to an additional 150 refugees by the end of 2022 and the Welcome Employment Exchange resource will help us fulfill that promise,” said Payal Sahni, Chief People Experience Officer and Executive Vice President at Pfizer. “We look forward to the continued collaboration with Welcome.US and other companies and organizations to create meaningful opportunities for job-seeking refugees in the United States.”

“United was proud to help safely transport more than 15,000 Afghan evacuees to the United States, and our commitment to helping them rebuild their lives didn’t end when that mission was completed,” said Kate Gebo, Executive Vice President of Human Resources and Labor Relations at United Airlines. “The hundreds of opportunities United is posting in the Welcome.US portal are more than just jobs — these are long-term careers that will help these families gain the stability and security they deserve.”

With a cabal this strong that has now successfully flexed its muscles to astonishing extent, one thing is certain: these people are not just going to close shop and call it a day.

Already, politically elected minions are calling for the U.S. to take in even more Afghan refugees. Breitbart’s John Binder reported Feb. 7:

House Democrats, along with Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL), are urging President Joe Biden to fast-track thousands more Afghans into the United States.

In a letter to Biden, first published by USA Today, 80 House Democrats and Mast ask that the administration “expedite [visa] processing” for Afghans overseas and to “ensure that those Afghans evacuated through private charter flights have a legal pathway to resettlement in the U.S.”

In addition, the Democrats and Mast want Biden to allow Afghans who were already denied “humanitarian parole” — the process used to quickly bring thousands to the U.S. — to be eligible for refugee resettlement via the State Department.

The array of powerful and moneyed forces aligned in tight, concerted effort deserves the attention of the American people against whom it would appear to be directed.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief