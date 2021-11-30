Gotcha: Pfizer CEO says ‘annual revaccination’ is ‘likely scenario’

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 30, 2021

Those who believe they will be in the clear after their third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine would be wrong, according to the CEO of Pfizer.

No kidding.

“I made a projection months ago that the most likely scenario is that we would need after the third dose, annual revaccination against Covid,” Albert Bourla said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Monday morning.

Bourla also insisted that life won’t return to normal until all vaccine holdouts take the jab.

“The only thing that stands between the new way of life and the current way of life is, frankly, hesitancy to vaccinations,” he said.

Meanwhile, amid the Big Media-induced panic over the so-called Omicron variant, the CDC on Monday recommended booster shots for all adults.

“The recent emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and prevention efforts needed to protect against COVID-19,” CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said.

As the Omicron fear porn was being spread by Team Biden’s media wing, Joe Biden was sent out by his handlers to push booster shots. Not surprisingly, Biden did not mention that the Omicron-infected individuals identified in Africa and Australia are fully vaccinated.

Big Media is also dismissing the South Africa health minister’s comments that there is “absolutely no need to panic” over the Omicron variant.

“We have been here before,” Joe Phaahla added, referring to the Beta variant detected in South Africa last December.

South Africa also condemned the travel bans imposed on the country, saying they should be lifted immediately.

Omicron was detected in South Africa earlier this month and then reported to the World Health Organization (WHO) last Wednesday. The doctor who first detected it has continually stressed that the variant’s symptoms in all cases she has seen are “mild.”

After Big Media successfully spread Omicron fear, it was not surprising to see this headline from CNN on Monday: “Covid vaccine makers’ stocks soar on Omicron variant concerns”.

“I made a projection months ago that the most likely scenario is that we would need after the third dose, annual revaccination against Covid,” says @AlbertBourla on boosters. “I think we’re going to have an annual revaccination and that should be able to keep us really safe.” pic.twitter.com/j2oBuHMM1I — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) November 29, 2021

