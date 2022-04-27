Independent journalist Lara Logan unloads on the brothers Vindman, adoring media

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, April 27, 2022

When seeking insight into Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, one of the voices major media sought out was none other than Alexander Vindman.

The New York Times, Washington Post, and MSNBC, among others, lined up to bask in the retired lieutenant colonel’s “expertise” on Ukraine.

(This is the same guy whose friends in Ranger School characterized as a “chow thief” who “couldn’t be trusted.”)

When President Donald Trump released the transcript of the Ukraine call that Democrats used as a springboard for impeachment, Vindman was caught in a lie, fired from his post on the National Security Council and escorted out of the White House. Which made him even more of a star for the anti-Trump gestapo.

In an interview on the Joe Pags podcast, independent journalist Lara Logan injected some reality into the veneration of Vindman, who she noted “had a terrible military record. A record of disciplinary action, a record of stealing from his fellow Rangers during Ranger training, being booted from his team, and so on. These are things that any journalist with real curiosity could find out in a heartbeat and they don’t.”

“They have doubled down on every false narrative that exists. They have not apologized for Ukraine for the sham impeachment … They haven’t done any reporting to correct the record on Lt. Col. Vindman. By the way, people should know the JAG lawyer who is going after whistleblowers in the Department of Defense now for telling the truth about DoD and Covid is Lt. Col. Vindman’s twin brother.”

Logan added: “The Vindmans are not done trying to destroy this country.”

Related: ‘Spotlighter, chow thief’: Vindman reportedly not esteemed by peers, February 10, 2020

In an interview on Real America’s Voice, Logan noted:

“There’s a reason that man was escorted from the White House at the end of that theatrical trial that was meant to stop any journalist from looking at Ukraine any further. They put John Solomon’s head on a stake. And they tried to roast him. Because he was right. Because what he was reporting was true. Because the Open Society Foundations through the National Endowment for Democracy and all of these other fake NGOs that are nothing more than Brown Shirts and SS rolled into one were running their radical policy through the United States embassy, through USAID using our tax dollars to slit our own throats. Now they’re covering their tracks in Ukraine.”

Logan has always been know for delivering honest perspective, but you won’t see that perspective on Fox News any longer. In an interview earlier this month with radio host Eric Metaxas, Logan said she was “pushed out” at Fox, adding: “They don’t want independent thinkers. They don’t want people who follow the facts regardless of the politics.”

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership