In PA rally, Trump alludes to upcoming court case: ‘I’ll be fighting for 325 million Americans’

by WorldTribune Staff, April 14, 2024

“We’re going to win in the biggest landslide in history, because we’re the ones who are fighting to save our democracy and Joe Biden is a demented tyrant,” former President Donald Trump said at a campaign rally in Schnecksville, Pennsylvania on Saturday.

Pennsylvania’s 19 electoral votes are the most of any swing state and will be a major factor in the 2024 presidential election.

Trump also touched on his upcoming hush money trial in New York, noting that he has been stripped of his constitutional right to free speech because he has a gag order during the proceedings, which are expected to last six to eight weeks.

“This is what you call a communist show trial,” he said. “When I walk into that courtroom, I know I’ll have the love of 200 million Americans. And I’ll be fighting for the rights of 325 million Americans.”

Honor their memory: The ‘shot heard round the world’

“Remember, I’ve been indicted more than Al Capone, the great gangster,” Trump said. “I never heard the word indictment, I didn’t know, now all of a sudden, if I fly over a Democrat state, a blue state, I get subpoenaed before a grand jury.”

Your Choice