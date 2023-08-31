In Biden’s America, ‘it is the good guys who go to prison’

by WorldTribune Staff, August 31, 2023

“Someone’s got to go to prison.”

That quote, from the 2004 film “National Treasure”, was spoken by Harvey Keitel portraying the FBI agent in charge of finding the people who stole the Declaration of Independence from the National Archives. Keitel’s character said it to Ben Gates, played by Nicolas Cage.

In the movie, the bad guys got the Declaration, Ben Gates got it back, and the bad guys went to prison.

In Joe Biden’s America “it is the good guys who go to prison,” Patricia McCarthy wrote in an op-ed for American Thinker in June.

McCarthy noted: “The real bad guys, the Biden crime family, all those who invented and perpetrated the Russia collusion hoax on the American people for nearly three years, did not go to prison; not one of them: not Hillary Clinton, James Comey, Andrew McCabe, Peter Strzok, Lisa Page, and the long list of their co-criminals at the FBI and DOJ and in the media. They were all complicit in what was effectively a coup, the calculated overthrow of the President of the U.S. Trump did serve out his term, but the same crowd made damn sure he wouldn’t serve another no matter what; even if he won, which he did! All of these people knew the collusion story was a hoax but relished in its success at hog-tying the Trump administration. Despite their traitorous crimes, Trump was the best president since Reagan!”

McCarthy said much about the current state affairs in Team Biden’s USA can be gleaned from the Marco Polo database of the Hunter Biden laptop, set up by Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler.

[Ziegler has personal experience when it comes to Biden’s America. Ziegler reported recently on social media that he had called the police on a process server who entered his property and was looking into his windows.]

WorldTribune.com reported on Monday that Hunter Biden’s attorney, Abbe Lowell, has sent an ominous “cease and desist” letter to Ziegler, demanding that Marco Polo research group stop posting “explicit photographs, videos, recordings and other reproductions of Mr. Biden without his consent.”

Monday’s report noted: “On the other side of the partisan divide, attorneys representing the Biden family and other powerful Democrats are free to wage well-funded ‘lawfare’ not only on lawyers supporting Joe’s top political rival but also on, for example, the Marco Polo research group that has exposed the first family’s misdeeds, chapter and verse.”

The Marco Polo database, McCarthy wrote, “is a phenomenally complete report on everything that is on that laptop. If there is anyone remaining who still believes that Hunter is being railroaded, what is in that report will disabuse them of their ignorance. He is a truly sick, perverted man. He is apparently so perverted he was banned from a high-end sex club in Los Angeles! We’ve all known that he was a degenerate drug addict and adulterer, but he is truly depraved. And yet there he was at the state dinner at the White House for Indian PM Modi, glad-handing around the room as if he were some kind of diplomat. All those present, mostly Democrats of course, had no problem with his presence despite what had come to light earlier in the day.”

McCarthy added: “The Left has no problem with the criminal or moral excesses of their own. Prison for them? Never. Prison for those who make them look bad by virtue of their patriotism? Absolutely.”

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish