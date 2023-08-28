As attorneys declare ‘lawfare’ on researchers who mined his laptop, Hunter Biden makes do in Malibu

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, August 28, 2023

If you are now or have ever been an attorney representing or supporting former President Donald Trump, watch your back.

On the other side of the partisan divide, attorneys representing the Biden family and other powerful Democrats are free to wage well-funded “lawfare” not only on lawyers supporting Joe’s top political rival but also on, for example, the Marco Polo research group that has exposed the first family’s misdeeds, chapter and verse.

Marco Polo created an online database and encyclopedic report featuring the contents of the first son Hunter Biden’s abandoned laptop and documenting 459 crimes. It then published the findings in a massive 640-page volume, distributed to everyone who matters in the Swamp and beyond and offered it for sale to the general public.

Not good. The Marco Polo data base of the emails on the laptop even became an international story after being barraged by truth seekers worldwide, many of whom were concerned that something they wrote might be on the “laptop from hell.”

Such brazen actions, once known as “investigative journalism”, are simply not allowed in the current Washington, D.C. political-media bubble. What’s worse, the investigative reporter who made it all possible was Hunter Biden himself who documented his actions and those of what has come to be widely known as the “Biden crime family” in meticulous and even photographic detail.

So Attorney Abbe Lowell has sent an ominous “cease and desist” letter to former Trump White House official and Marco Polo group founder Garrett Ziegler, demanding that research group stop posting “explicit photographs, videos, recordings and other reproductions of Mr. Biden without his consent.”

As he sics his legal team on the laptop researchers, Hunter Biden is coping with the ordeal he created for himself from some pricey new digs. He and his wife Melissa Cohen have moved into a new $15,800-per-month Malibu home, DailyMail.com reported.

Hunter Biden’s Secret Service detail has landed in a home across the street at $16,000 per month – funded by U.S. taxpayers.

Marco Polo, meanwhile, said in a social media post that it has no plans to cease its efforts to “expose corruption & blackmail” despite mounting legal bills and added “we haven’t had to issue any major retractions in over 2 years now.”

In a separate post, the researchers said they have issued $1,000 bounty “for any material errors” in their compilation of data from the Hunter Biden laptop. “No one has been able to find one yet.”

Additionally, Marco Polo noted that, it the “lawfare” attack on the research group, the first son’s legal team at Winston & Strawn “have again admitted that the photos & other content on the abandoned Biden Laptop are authentic.”

“Their legal theories are too stupid to expound upon right now, but we want you all to know that we’re not going anywhere,” Ziegler’s group added.

As for Hunter Biden’s lavish new home, the real estate listing describes “mesmerizing ocean views that are the ultimate backdrop for dining alfresco or stargazing over the shimmering Pacific” and a “vastly open floor plan, beautiful wood-beamed ceilings and large windows that give the illusion of being fully immersed and in total harmony with nature.”

Hunter Biden will be paying the rent from his own pocket, or from his wealthy bong-hitting beneficiary Kevin Morris (see below) for the new place, costing him $189,600 for the year.

“The first son may be seeking to tighten his belt, moving from his previous $20,000-per-month property, amid mounting legal fees for his criminal court case,” the Daily Mail noted.

While the new home is in “total harmony with nature,” in harmony is hardly how Hunter Biden left his old abode, the report said.

A source told the Daily Mail that Hunter and Melissa allegedly left the home in a state of “disarray and disrepair” and owing approximately $80,000 in outstanding rent.

“Hunter and Melissa were horrible tenants. Not only did they stiff the owner for months of rent, they left the house in terrible condition,” the source said. “Melissa was rude and entitled. They destroyed the stereo equipment in the home and when someone came to fix it, they were uncooperative. They also left the place dirty.”

The former owner allegedly could only shift the property after cleaning up the Bidens’ mess and was left out of pocket when Hunter shorted him more than three months’ rent, the source said.

LAWFARE: @HunterBiden‘s attorneys, including the infamous swamp rat @attyal1977, have again admitted that the photos & other content on the abandoned Biden Laptop are authentic. Their legal theories are too stupid to expound upon right now, but we want you all to know that… pic.twitter.com/vZWKSRwggv — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) August 23, 2023

“Morris is currently suing right wing nonprofit @MarcoPolo501c3, and its founder, former Donald Trump White House staffer Garrett Ziegler, who has been investigating the Biden (Crime) family.” “The attorney accused Ziegler and his nonprofit of harassment, invasion of privacy and… https://t.co/Vo5nWqHdQi pic.twitter.com/GusHU4e1Im — GEORGE (@TheGeorgeHQ) July 21, 2023

We have distributed more than 10k copies (https://t.co/DjaG7DxJss) of our dossier. The Report on the Biden Laptop is more than 640 pages & 179k words detailing 459 violations of state & federal laws & regulations. There is a $1k bounty for any material errors. No one has been… — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) August 23, 2023

