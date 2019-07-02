ICE unit documents hundreds of fraudulent ‘families’ entering U.S. since May

by WorldTribune Staff, July 2, 2019

The Trump administration’s pilot DNA program called Operation Double Helix has revealed a large number of illegals fraudulently attempting to cross the U.S. southern border as family units, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) said.

Under the program, since May 1, 599 counterfeit documents, 316 fraudulent “families,” and 629 different people convicted of various criminal violations “were discovered and promptly removed to the Justice Department for deportation or reunification attempts with legitimate family members,” Sarah Cowgill noted in a July 1 column for LibertyNation.com.

In one notable case, 51-year-old Honduran national Amilcar Guiza-Reyes, who crossed the Rio Grande with an infant in his arms, admitted he had paid $84 to use the child to cross the border, as families are less likely to be deported or detained. Guiza-Reyes is a repeat illegal, having been deported before.

ICE said it is seeking to implement the Rapid DNA testing program at seven border locations to identify fraudulent claims of familial relationships by migrants trying to enter the U.S.

“The utilization of a Rapid DNA testing program will assist [Homeland Security Investigations] HSI Special Agents with identifying and investigating those who continue to commit these types of criminal acts in direct violation of U.S. law,” ICE said, adding that each Rapid DNA test takes about 90 minutes.

The Daily Star revealed that “federal officials said they had seen about 3,100 fraudulent family claims since April 2018, alongside about 260,000 migrant family members.”

Border Patrol agents discovered a “recycled” illegal immigrant child who had been used by at least three “families” of unrelated adults attempting to get into the U.S. from Mexico.

“The practice is orchestrated by transnational criminal organizations to increase smuggling profits. One Guatemalan woman in South Carolina recycled children 13 times for payments of $1,500 each,” columnist Michelle Malkin noted.

President Donald Trump “took a sound beating after photos of kids in cages – from President Obama’s time at the helm – went viral on social media,” Cowgill noted. “Although the photos were immediately debunked as originating pre-Trump, the radical left cable news media kept pounding the false narrative home. In an attempt to humanize the processing program, the administration eased back on separating families. And that fueled the practice of renting children for crossings, then sending them home for others to buy, sell, and trade in quests to illegally enter the country.”

Since the early days of Operation Double Helix, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) has been tracking “family units” who entered the U.S. and then abruptly left. “What they found was too many children dispatched back to Central America via commercial airlines with unrelated adults,” Cowgill noted.

A recent report by The Heritage Foundation found that “the average unlawful immigrant household received around $24,721 in government benefits.”

Cowgill wrote: “Multiply that figure by a whopping 10.5 million illegal aliens enjoying the bounty of the United States – according to the latest stats from Pew Research Center – and envision how better that money could be spent. On Americans? What a novel idea.”

