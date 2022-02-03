High school senior saluted for ‘remarkable’ speech to anti-mask protesters

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2022

Students at Washougal High School in Washington state have launched a spirited effort to end the state’s school mask mandate.

The maturity and leadership of one young speaker [see first video below] impressed Kane at Citizen Free Press who noted the ‘remarkable speech from unknown high school senior: ‘The children shall lead us . . .’

According to the state Department of Health website: “Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors at K-12 schools. In general, masks are not required outdoors, unless it is a gathering with 500 or more attendees.”

#WashougalHSWalkout Washougal High School

Washougal, WA East or Vancouver, WA

NE of Portland, WA. pic.twitter.com/YE7JRVpenB — Casper the Deplorable Ghost (@XJCasper) February 2, 2022

#WashougalHSWalkout Looks like this is Part 2

I am not familiar with anyone involved with this video. It popped up on a local Telegram group. Like everyone else, I am SO impressed by the young man speaking, along with the students who participated from Washougal High School. pic.twitter.com/k6ULXygY15 — Casper the Deplorable Ghost (@XJCasper) February 3, 2022

We are a movement in Washington State that is trying to free the students of all ages from the mask mandate in schools! Follow us on Instagram for more information! #NoMasksInClass #freedom #FreedomFighters #FFWashougal pic.twitter.com/p0qhrGZC3p — Freedom Fighters of Washougal (@FFWashougal) February 2, 2022

