High school senior saluted for ‘remarkable’ speech to anti-mask protesters

by WorldTribune Staff, February 3, 2022

Students at Washougal High School in Washington state have launched a spirited effort to end the state’s school mask mandate.

The maturity and leadership of one young speaker [see first video below] impressed Kane at Citizen Free Press who noted the ‘remarkable speech from unknown high school senior: ‘The children shall lead us . . .’

According to the state Department of Health website: “Everyone, regardless of vaccination status, is required to wear a mask indoors at K-12 schools. In general, masks are not required outdoors, unless it is a gathering with 500 or more attendees.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief

  , , ,

High school senior saluted for ‘remarkable’ speech to anti-mask protesters added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

You must be logged in to post a comment Login