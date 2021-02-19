Harris reportedly taking calls from heads of state; Pence took none in 2020

by WorldTribune Staff, February 18, 2021

The White House on Feb. 15 published a readout of a call with French President Emmanuel Macron of France. The call was not taken by Joe Biden, but rather Kamala Harris.

Harris also recently spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

The calls by Harris on behalf of Biden raise “questions about his ability to do the job,” The National Pulse noted.

In the previous administration, Vice President Mike Pence rarely spoke directly by phone with foreign leaders. That role generally was performed by President Donald Trump.

A review of press notices from Pence’s final year in office reveals no readouts of direct calls with the leaders of foreign nations.

Harris expressed to Macron “her commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between the United States and France and to revitalizing the transatlantic alliance,” according to a readout from her office.

Some Washington insiders have also noted that Harris may be setting up to lead the U.S. delegation at the G8 in June

“It is bizarre” for Harris “to be making contact with key world leaders just weeks into a new administration,” the National Pulse added. “In 2020, Biden called himself a ‘transition candidate,’ raising eyebrows about his commitment to the job and his ability to serve his full first term, let alone a potential two.”

Fox News noted that “conservatives have repeated concerns” about the 78-year-old Biden’s ability to carry out his term.

Twitter pundit Kambree Koa noted: “Why is Kamala Harris taking calls with foreign leaders on behalf of Joe Biden. If Trump did that, all networks would have MD’s stating the bias case he is mentally unfit. Heck, Trump walked down slowly a steep ramp and hack media had docs diagnosing a walk. What’s going on.”

The propaganda arm of the White House, better known as the corporate media, has ignored Harris taking calls from foreign leaders and instead ran with stories about how Biden was resting at the Camp David presidential retreat during the long Presidents Day weekend, beating his granddaughter at the Mario Kart video game – or profiles about the exact way Biden likes the Oval Office fireplace.

Meanwhile, Biden on Wednesday ended a long delay and spoke by phone with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Biden told reporters in the Oval Office that it was a “good conversation,” but did not elaborate.

A White House readout says Biden “affirmed his personal history of steadfast commitment to Israel’s security and conveyed his intent to strengthen all aspects of the U.S.-Israel partnership, including our strong defense cooperation.”

The White House said the leaders “discussed the importance of continued close consultation on regional security issues, including Iran.”

Biden “emphasized U.S. support for the recent normalization of relations between Israel and countries in the Arab and Muslim world” (brokered by President Donald Trump) and “underscored the importance of working to advance peace throughout the region, including between Israelis and Palestinians,” according to the readout.

