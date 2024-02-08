GOP sidesteps fury on border from its base, sides with unified Democrats and Mayorkas

by WorldTribune Staff, February 8, 2024

House Republicans again failed to deliver on their vow to solve the crisis at the U.S. southern border as Tuesday’s effort to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas fell one vote short.

Republicans defections torpedoed the vote. Four Republicans ultimately voted no: Reps. Tom McClintock of California, Ken Buck of Colorado, Mike Gallagher of Wisconsin, and Blake Moore of Utah. Moore switched his vote at the last minute in a procedural move to be able to bring the resolution back to the floor.

Democrats remained united. The final vote was 214-216.

Lawmakers voted on a resolution combining two articles of impeachment that accused Mayorkas of having “refused to comply with Federal immigration laws” and the other of having violated “public trust.” A Cabinet secretary has not been impeached since 1876, when Secretary of War William Belknap was impeached.

Soon after the GOP failed to impeach Mayorkas, former Republican Rep. George Santos of New York, who was expelled last year, posted on X: “Miss me yet?”

Santos had plenty of support from X commenters:

“You are 100% right to post this!!”

“No way should anyone have voted to remove you unless they included Adam Schiff & communist traitor Eric Swalwell ! We know you would’ve voted correctly today …”

“Ultimate Trolling! But he’s right.”

“The only thing the GOP has been successful at was kicking out a fellow Republican. Idiots.”

“You were never convicted unlike Jamal (Bowman) for pulling the fire alarm (insurrection) … he should have been impeached. You weren’t given due process. Screw them, George. I wish you would still be there.”

Revolver News noted: “In any case, the principle of due process is more important than the vote advantage that the GOP would have had with Santos still in the House. The idea that Congressmen can be expelled for mere allegations of criminality only encourages the Deep State to bring even more of its political enemies up on charges. At the very least, the House should have waited for at least a conviction before expelling Santos, if not expel him at all. After all, why not let the voters decide or let Santos see the writing on the wall and decide not to seek another term?

“Sadly, it’s probably a wrap, given how too many RINOs in the GOP seem to fight harder for their Democrat leaders than they do for their own voters. At any rate, big shoutout to Santos for dropping the day’s top troll—spot on and couldn’t be more accurate!”

The @HouseGOP can’t even muster the courage to impeach Mayorkis but they still want us to believe they intend to hold Joe & Hunter Biden accountable. Laughable. They don’t have the balls it’s going to take to save this nation from the Marxist Left. Time to clean house. pic.twitter.com/RigGAs4Ay6 — David Giglio (@DavidGiglioCA) February 6, 2024

🚨 @RepMTG on the vote to Impeach Secretary Mayorkas: “There was a motion to recommit. That means that we can bring the Articles of Impeachment back to the floor maybe as early as next week. So, this is not over yet.” pic.twitter.com/Tu4W84vFRB — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) February 7, 2024

Your Choice

Quality Resource for Citizen Journalists