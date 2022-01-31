GOP candidates: Busloads of illegal adult men dropped off in Central Florida city

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2022

Two Republican congressional candidates have posted video on social media showing busloads of illegal immigrants, all of them adult men, being dropped off at an extended-stay hotel in Maitland, Florida.

A group of illegals who were dropped off by Team Biden in Maitland, Florida. / Video image

Team Biden is providing the migrants with pre-loaded credit cards, hotel rooms, and clothing, according to Lara Loomer, who is running for a House seat in Florida District 11, which is near Maitland.

“We are being invaded and it’s disgraceful that illegal aliens are being given credit cards, clothing, and hotel stays on the taxpayer dime when we have homeless veterans and homeless American families who are sleeping outside in the cold this weekend as Florida experiences historically cold weather in the thirties,” Loomer said.

Willie Montague, a GOP candidate in District 10, where Maitland is located (Greater Orlando area), said the men, all able-bodied and between the ages of 18 and 25, were being given the credit cards and a place to stay.

“This is the very definition of human trafficking,” Montague said.

Loomer said: “This is an invasion. This is an act of war and it’s time our lawmakers in Florida start treating it like an act of war. These are invaders.”

Loomer added that Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis should make good on his pledge to send illegals bused to Florida to Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief

  , , , ,

GOP candidates: Busloads of illegal adult men dropped off in Central Florida city added by on
View all posts by Editor Two →

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet
Follow Follow us

You must be logged in to post a comment Login