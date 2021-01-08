Google slaps WorldTribune for two covid-related stories deemed ‘dangerous’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 8, 2021

Two WorldTribune.com articles on the coronavirus, both of which cite the findings of scientists extensively, were deemed as having “dangerous or derogatory content” by Google.

Upon reviewing the stories and making minor style corrections, WorldTribune submitted them for review but they were flagged a second time.

Readers are invited to review the articles for “dangerous or derogatory” content that should be revised.

The first, from August 10, 2020, — Testing: Countries using HCQ to treat covid have lower mortality rate than those which ban it — notes that scientific studies from around the world, 33 of them peer reviewed, showed the effectiveness of using hydroxychloroquine in early treatment of covid patients.

The second, from September 14, 2020 — ‘Not from nature’: Chinese virologist says her research shows covid originated in Wuhan lab — cites virologist Dr. Li-Meng Yan, who fled China because she believed she would be “disappeared and killed” due to her intent to reveal information on covid’s origins.

