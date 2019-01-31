God, the White House and Donald Trump: Sarah Sanders connects the dots

by WorldTribune Staff, January 31, 2019

God wanted Donald Trump in the White House and the president has responded with major support for people of faith, White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.

“I think God calls all of us to fill different roles at different times and I think that He wanted Donald Trump to become president,” Sanders said in a Jan. 30 interview with the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN). “That’s why he’s there and I think he has done a tremendous job in supporting a lot of the things that people of faith really care about.”

“There’s a reason evangelicals are sticking with the President, and that’s because he’s delivered on all the things he said he would do,” Sanders said.

Sanders said Trump is the “most conservative president that we’ve ever had,” citing his appointment of a wide assortment of conservative judges. “I think that will be one of the greatest legacies that the president has after his 8 years in office is how he has completely remade the judiciary and started to stop this activist court that we’ve started to see over the last 8 years.”

Sanders also blasted Democrats who have claimed the moral high ground on many hot-button issues.

“Honestly, it’s very hard at this point to even take a lecture from Democrats on what is moral and what isn’t,” Sanders told CBN.

“People who are willing to allow legislation to pass supporting late-term abortion. The idea that they would take out ‘So help me God,’ in the platform that House Democrats have raised this week. But the idea that protecting the people of your country, which is the fundamental duty of being President of the United States would in some way be immoral is a ridiculous charge and something that I think probably, I would think Speaker Pelosi may even regret making that comment because she’s seen how ridiculous that sounds and how the evidence is so contrary to that comment.”

Sanders also criticized Democratic Party leaders regarding some freshman Democrats in the House of Representatives who have either expressed anti-Semitic views in the past or aligned themselves with those that have.

“I think it is outrageous that the leadership of Democrats haven’t called on these people to either take their comments back. They haven’t condemned them,” Sanders said. “Where’s the leadership on the Democrats’ side to call this out? It is unbelievable that this is going totally unchecked, totally off the radar of most of the mainstream media.”

Sanders told CBN that her strong Christian faith helps her every day in her White House role.

“The goal is to be the best version of who God created us and who he called us to be,” Sanders noted. “Some days I do that better than others, but the goal is always to be open about my faith. “I think it’s part of the reason it gives me a sense of calm when I’m in that room.”

Faith “can be I think a helpful tool in keeping you calm,” Sanders said. “There’s a reason that God calls us to pray for our enemies and I think it’s to give us a better perspective and better understanding of who they are, maybe why they think the way that they do and I certainly would rather see more people get along than fighting.”

CBN said a full report of Sanders’ interview would air across the country on the Jan. 31 edition of “The 700 Club”.

Check Out Geostrategy-Direct __________ Jump Start the U.S. Media

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments