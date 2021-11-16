Global immune system alert: Christmas canceled on fully-vaccinated Gibraltar; Flu outbreak on campus

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, November 16, 2021

Gibraltar, the British Overseas Territory on Spain’s south coast, was recently declared the most vaccinated place on Earth. Of those eligible, 100 percent have gotten the Covid jab.

So, according to the narrative pushed by assorted leftists, globalists, Democrats, Big Tech and Big Media, Gibraltar should be celebrating. As they constantly contend, if enough people are vaxxed life goes back to normal. Joe Biden even once proclaimed: “If you get the vaccine, you won’t get Covid.”

But Gibraltar is not celebrating. Far from it, actually.

Gibraltar is canceling all Christmas festivities due to an “exponential rise” in Covid cases.

In a statement released by the Gibraltar government, a spokesperson said: “Given the exponential rise in the number of cases, the Government, for example, intends to cancel a number of its own functions including official Christmas parties, official receptions and similar gatherings. The public, at this stage, are ultimately called upon to exercise their own judgement in this respect bearing in mind the current advice given.”

Gibraltar officials didn’t explain how this could happen when previous advice in pushing the jab said it couldn’t. What did the government do? Not surprisingly, it encouraged people to come forward to receive their booster vaccine.

In Gibraltar, 100 percent of those eligible have been double dosed, while 40 percent have received the booster.

Gibraltar; the most vaccinated region on Earth (100% fully vaccinated, 40% boosted) has now cancelled Christmas due to “exponential” rise in cases. Are we allowed to admit that the vaccines failed to end the pandemic, yet?https://t.co/VKZXN4TWpF — PLC (@Humble_Analysis) November 16, 2021

Ireland, like Gibraltar, is also heavily vaccinated. Yet Covid is spiking in Ireland despite some of the highest vax rates in Europe.

The number of patients in hospitalized with Covid in Ireland is over 400. The number of vaccinated patients in ICU now is almost as high as the entire number of Covid patients in ICU a year ago. This in a country where 92 percent of adults have been vaccinated.

Waterford, once the crown jewel of Ireland’s vax program, now has the highest rate of infection in the country. Almost every single person over the age of 18 has been double jabbed in Waterford, yet case numbers are surging with more than 700 new cases documented in the last 2 weeks.

🟩 County Waterford has the highest adult vaccination rates in Ireland at 99%+. Followed by County Carlow in Second place at 98%+

🔴 County Waterford also has the highest Covid incidence rates in Ireland, followed by County Carlow in second place.

🟠 What is going on? pic.twitter.com/wuQaaOL7AS — Con Murphy (@ConMurphyCarlow) October 13, 2021

And, then, there’s the flu. Last year, there was little to no reported flu activity. This year, health officials say they are concerned about the possibility of a “twindemic,” as both Covid and flu could surge, a report said.

The flu is sweeping the University of Michigan’s Ann Arbor campus, with 528 cases diagnosed at the University Health Service since Oct. 6, the Detroit Free Press reported on Tuesday.

According to the report, the outbreak “is so sudden and large – 313 cases were identified the week of Nov. 8 alone, and 37% of flu tests that week were positive – that it has drawn the attention of federal health leaders.”

A CDC will be on campus this week trying to learn more about the spread of the virus and the effectiveness of this year’s flu vaccine, the report said.

The report cited “health leaders” as calling on as many people as possible to get flu vaccines.

“We strongly recommend anyone not yet vaccinated against seasonal flu to do so,” said Juan Luis Marquez, medical director at the Washtenaw County Health Department. “And anyone at higher risk of severe flu complications should talk to their doctor about prescription antiviral medications at the first sign of flu symptoms.”

INFORMATION WORLD WAR: . . . . How We Win . . . . Executive Intelligence Brief