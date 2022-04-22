Georgia on his mind: Trump sees compromised Republicans as core problem

by WorldTribune Staff, April 22, 2022

An Obama-appointed judge has let proceed an effort by a leftist group to block Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene from running for re-election.

Judge Amy Totenberg allowed a challenge by Free Speech for the People to Greene’s inclusion on the 2022 ballot to proceed. The group accuses Greene of helping to facilitate the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, which they say violates a provision of the 14th Amendment and makes her ineligible to run for re-election.

“They’ve hired up some attorneys from New York that hate the people in my district and don’t believe that they should have the right to elect who they want to send to Washington,” Greene said of the lawsuit.

Former President Donald Trump slammed Republicans for allowing what is happening to Greene:

“The Governor of Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, perhaps in collusion with the Radical Left Democrats have allowed a horrible thing to happen to a very popular Republican, Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene,” Trump said. “She is now going through hell in their attempt to unseat her, just more of an election mess in Georgia, including the fact that they will still allow easily corruptible Ballot Boxes for all to cheat with, and have not been able to get a little thing called ‘Signature Verification’ approved.”

Trump continued:

“Unlike other Republicans, this Governor does everything possible to hurt the voting process in Georgia, including his approval of a disastrous Consent Decree, and not calling a Special Session that was requested by Georgia’s Republicans Senators. He absolutely refused. Both of those failures were a disaster for the Republican Party, and for our Country. Even the ‘True the Vote’ people, great patriots, who will soon announce massive Ballot Harvesting in Georgia and other States, said Kemp was the worst of all Governors to deal with, he didn’t want to do anything to help with finding this massive Ballot Harvesting fraud. Brian Kemp should be voted out of office–vote for David Perdue. REMEMBER, Brian Kemp will never be able to win the General Election against Stacey ‘The Hoax’ Abrams because a large number of Republicans just will not vote for him.”

Last month, a federal judge blocked a legal challenge to North Carolina Republican Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s candidacy. Like in Greene’s case, voters in North Carolina, represented by the same group as the Greene case, filed the suit to the State Board of Elections, arguing that Cawthorn’s comments in a speech shortly before the events of Jan. 6 violate the 14th amendment.

