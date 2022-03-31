Gender war: Team Biden battles states over ‘extreme’ bills banning sex changes for minors

by WorldTribune Staff, March 31, 2022

The White House on Thursday said it was “unacceptable” that states are passing laws to prohibit gender transition surgery for minors, prevent biological males from competing in women’s sports, and protect the unborn.

“Today, four extreme and harmful bills were signed into law in Oklahoma and Arizona, three targeting transgender youth (2 AZ, 1 OK) and one reproductive health care (AZ). These laws are unacceptable and we won’t stop fighting for justice and equality,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted.

In Arizona, SB 1165 and SB 1138 were signed into law on Wednesday by Gov. Doug Ducey. SB 1165 requires students to play on sports teams that match their biological sex. SB 1138 bans gender reassignment surgeries on those under the age of 18.

“Today I signed S.B. 1138 and S.B. 1165, legislation to protect participation and fairness for female athletes, and to ensure that individuals undergoing irreversible gender reassignment surgery are of adult age. This legislation is common-sense and narrowly-targeted to address these two specific issues ⁠— while ensuring that transgender individuals continue to receive the same dignity, respect and kindness as every individual in our society,” Ducey said.

Oklahoma on Wednesday passed the “Save Women’s Sports Act, or SB 2, which requires students to play on teams that match their biological sex.

The reproductive health care bill referenced by Psaki is Arizona SB 1164, which bans abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy, with exceptions made for medical emergencies where the mother’s life is placed at risk.

Earlier this month, Idaho passed a law similar to one put in place in Texas which bans abortions past six weeks. Exemptions have been made for medical emergencies, rape, and incest.

West Virginia recently passed a law banning abortions of fetuses that have been diagnosed with physical or intellectual disabilities. The bill states that abortions can not be administered solely on the results of genetic testing that find the fetus has the presence of Down Syndrome or other disabilities. Exemptions are permitted in cases of medical emergencies or severe fatal conditions.

Florida has also passed a law placing limits on abortions. The bill prohibits abortions past the 15 week mark, with exemptions being made only in the cases where the mother is at risk of impairment or death.

Here’s a translation of the AZ legislation that Psaki is lamenting: 1. Bans aborting babies after 15 weeks

2. Bans transgender sex change surgeries for minors (kids)

3. Bans biological males from participating in women’s sports https://t.co/GRAIsXO9ZJ — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) March 31, 2022

