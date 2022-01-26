Gen. Flynn: Blinken, media, think tanks have U.S. on brink of an unexplained war with Russia

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, January 26, 2022 247 Real News

Gen. Michael Flynn is calling out the cast of characters that has pushed the United States onto the precipice of a potentially annihilating war with Russia.

In a Jan. 24 op-ed for the Western Journal, Flynn mocks the “out of control” Ukraine narrative currently being amplified by the multiple control organs of the dominant ruling establishment in The West. He starts with a usual suspect:

A remarkable failure of meaningful reporting about the massive military buildup in and around Ukraine in recent weeks results in most Americans having no idea how close we have been brought to armed conflict with the Russian Federation.

Flynn aptly highlights the rather jarring fact that this ruling establishment feels so secure about its ability to maneuver the U.S. towards a war footing with the largest country in the world by land mass that it hasn’t even bothered to present a convincing argument for its actions:

While Russia’s concern is obvious, the Biden administration has never even tried to explain the existence of any vital national interest of the United States in Ukraine that could justify hostilities. For his part, [Secretary of State Antony] Blinken has asserted the principle that Ukraine must have the right to join NATO and claimed that principle could never be compromised. The Russians understand that would likely result in nuclear weapons being placed at its doorstep — closer to Russia than Cuba is to the United States.

​It should be obvious that there is no equivalency of interest here. None. NATO was established to preserve the peace, and it would be a tragedy of immense proportions if its threatened Eastern expansion would become the principal cause of a devastating war.

He then details just how irresponsible establishment saber-rattling has become:

The rhetoric about the Ukraine conflict is out of control. President Joe Biden threatens that Russia would “pay a heavy price” for any incursion into Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken warns of “massive consequences” for Russia. Sen. Roger Wicker of Mississippi told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto, “We don’t rule out first-use nuclear action.” First-use nuclear action rhetoric is not only extremely dangerous, but these types of nonsensical remarks also threaten the stability of the entire world.

And he makes no bones about who is advancing this freefall into a state of calamitous hysteria:

Policy wonks throw around the phrase “failure of imagination” when it comes to intelligence community failures. The entire Biden administration, along with the neocon defense and foreign policy thinks tanks in Washington, are failing to imagine the consequences of the dangers lurking in Eastern Europe currently.

Flynn attempts to be a voice of reason. He soberly references the Monroe Doctrine as he explains why Russian President Vladimir Putin cannot abide Ukraine being part of NATO:

​Let’s put the current conflict into a historical context. If President John Kennedy was justified in risking war to prevent nuclear missiles from being installed in Cuba in 1961, then why exactly is Russian President Vladimir Putin being reckless in risking war to prevent NATO weapons from being installed in Ukraine in 2022? Would any great nation allow the development of such a threat on its border?

[…]

First, “Every nation … has … a right to prevent other nations from obstructing her preservation … that is, to preserve herself from all injuries… called the right to security… It is safest to prevent the evil, when it can be prevented.” This principle is the basis for the Monroe Doctrine and was exactly Kennedy’s response to the threat of Russian missiles in Cuba.

“Just as the nation was sold a hoax about Russia having elected President Donald Trump in 2016, another illusion now is being sold. Do not believe a word of it,” Flynn asserts of the Ukraine war hype.

​It is well worth noting that, as it has done while attacking U.S. citizens who oppose its domestic agenda, the ruling establishment is using the vague and elastic word “democracy” as a weapon to advance its aggressive foreign policy stance in Eastern Europe.

What Russia is doing on Ukraine's borders is even bigger than Ukraine. It is a recipe for conflict, human suffering, and undermining democracy, as other autocratic countries consider similar actions. I share more in my recent #PodSaveTheWorld interview. pic.twitter.com/C4wvWLyFPh — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) January 19, 2022

Here is Blinken in a Jan. 7 speech:

Moscow’s actions threaten to set a new precedent on European soil by bringing into question the core international principles vital to peace and security…

These principles go beyond Ukraine.

They go outside of Europe.

These are the fundamental rules that underlie the international order that together we have sought to build, maintain and, if necessary, adapt.

By challenging them, Russia seeks to challenge the international system itself and destroy our transatlantic alliance, undermine our unity, push democracies to collapse.

As WorldTribune has documented, Antony Blinken has deeply rooted family ties to the leading dark money force behind the “international order” cabal.

As war beckons, how many Americans are aware that progressive globalist billionaire and internationalist meddler George Soros was seen as such a valuable contributor to the “Euromaidan” protests that led to the installment of the Western-dominated government now in power in Ukraine that he was given a medal of honor by the new regime?

From a Nov. 2015 report in the Kyiv Post:

Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has awarded U.S. billionaire and philanthropist, founder of Open Society Foundations George Soros with the Order of Freedom.

The head of state handed the award in person during the meeting with the world-famous financier and philanthropist.

“Your activity of the past few years has significantly contributed to the recent democratic changes in Ukraine. That’s why I am honored today to present you this high award with a symbolic name – the Order of Freedom,” the president said.

An organization called The International Renaissance Foundation = Soros in Ukraine:

The International Renaissance Foundation, a part of the Open Society Foundations, was established in Kyiv in April 1990. At the time, Ukraine was still part of the rapidly collapsing Soviet Union, placing the new foundation at the forefront of the effort by George Soros, the founder and chair of the Open Society Foundations, to use his fortune to assist the former Communist states of Central and Eastern Europe.

In March 2021, fanatically pro-NATO D.C. think tank the Atlantic Council linked up with Soros’s IRF to fan the flames of hostility with Russia in Ukraine. A detailed agenda plan from a called on the Biden administration to help Ukraine take back Crimea:

The United States and Ukraine should also consult on political, diplomatic, and economic steps that can be taken to restore Crimea to Ukraine. They should work together to promote internationally the principle that “Crimea is Ukraine” and to ensure that sanctions applied against Russia for its illegal seizure of the peninsula remain in place. We applaud the government of Ukraine’s efforts to organize the “Crimean Platform,” as it keeps occupied Crimea on the international agenda and reminds people, including in Russia, that Crimea is still Ukraine in the eyes of the international community.

Another action item is even more blunt, stoking the fires of war on Russia’s very doorstep to a grossly irresponsible degree in the name of “democracy”:

The United States and Ukraine should consult on steps to enhance security and stability in the Black Sea region including with support of NATO and European partners. The United States, together with its NATO allies, should continue its regular deployments of air, land, and sea forces into the region, where Russia, Europe, the Middle East, the Balkans, and the Caucasus come together. The region is at the center of four great forces: democracy on its western edge; Russian military aggression to its north; Chinese financial influence to its east; and instability in the Middle East to its south. Ukraine and the United States should work with other allies in the area to protect common interests and deescalate tensions.

Signees include numerous U.S. congressmen, ex-Defense officials, DC think tank staffers…

…and Soros’s employee at IRF:

Oleksandr Sushko, Director of the International Renaissance Foundation.

Far from carrying water for Russia, Gen. Flynn has issued a calm and realistic call for sanity in the face of this war coalition:

The United States and the Russian Federation are great nations. However, these great nations each have thousands of nuclear weapons that could kill hundreds of millions.

With those as the stakes, it would be wise for Biden and Blinken to listen to what Putin is saying and consider why Russia believes its vital national interests are at risk. If the United States has no comparable national interest to that of Russia, that should be the basis for de-escalation.

Gen. Flynn’s message to the American people contains a warning the dominant media will never air: When did We the People sign up for a stated potential nuclear holocaust as the price for defending Antony Blinken’s sketchily defined “democracy” and the ruling establishment’s “rules-based international order?”

