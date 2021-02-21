Corporate Watch: Biden offers U.S. nation state to globalist cartel at Munich

Special to WorldTribune.com, February 21, 2021

Corporate WATCH

Commentary by Joe Schaeffer

Very dangerous precedents are being set as our national sovereignty methodically melts away.

Joe Biden, our first fully Internationalist President of the United States (imposed), gave a virtual address to the 2021 Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Friday. The top-shelf globalist gathering is said to surpass Davos in the world of the networked elites.

This marks the first time a U.S. president has addressed MSC. The ramifications should shock Americans to the core. Please consider:

We have a sitting president of the United States pledging his devotion to internationalism at a prestigious globalist conference held on foreign soil that is officially sponsored by Amazon Web Services, The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Facebook, Goldman Sachs, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon.

(Other sponsors include: Bayer, BMW, Johnson & Johnson, KPMG, and Saab.)

They’re not hiding what they’re doing. This is what the Nov. 3 coup infamously laid out in Time Magazine was really all about. Preserving this power network:

…a well-funded cabal of powerful people, ranging across industries and ideologies, working together behind the scenes to influence perceptions, change rules and laws, steer media coverage and control the flow of information. They were not rigging the election; they were fortifying it.

The text of Biden’s speech confirms his obeisance to the pillars of new world order power. It is an act of submission he has frequently performed before. But, as he ecstatically emphasized, he now was bending the knee in his role as president of the United States (bold added throughout this column):

For decades, as you pointed out, I’ve participated in the Munich Security Conference — as a U.S. senator, joining my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to affirm the importance of the transatlantic partnership; three times as the Vice President of the United States, including delivering the first international foreign policy address of the Obama-Biden administration in the first months we were in office.

And two years ago, as you pointed out, when I last spoke at Munich, I was a private citizen; I was a professor, not an elected official. But I said at that time, “We will be back.” And I’m a man of my word. America is back.

I speak today as President of the United States at the very start of my administration, and I’m sending a clear message to the world: America is back. The transatlantic alliance is back. And we are not looking backward; we are looking forward, together.

Biden is alluding to his monumentally important 2019 address to this elitist nest, in which he violated the traditional proscription against partisan politicians criticizing America while abroad by launching repeated attacks against his domestic rival President Trump. Biden told a foreign audience that our nation was an “embarrassment” while informing Munich attendees that tariffs and trade wars were not what the United States is about.

I’m gonna keep writing it because apparently no one else will. This was Biden in Munich in 2019: An American mulling a run for the White House politicking before assembled influential foreigners and using an internationalist forum to denounce his domestic ideological opponent. Biden wasn’t giving this speech at a breakfast in Des Moines. He was electioneering in Europe, laboring to let foreign power players know that he was the right man to lead OUR country.

Naturally, he was not called out for this abominable act by his establishment allies who dominate our big-box media outlets today.

In the 2019 speech, Biden specifically sought to allay the fears of his fellow internationalists that the non-adventurist American foreign policy championed by a nationalist Trump would last. “I promise you, I promise you, as my mother would say, this too shall pass. We will be back. We will be back. Don’t have any doubt about that.”

In Munich on Friday, it was time to strut. Joe Biden was announcing before his internationalist colleagues that indeed the Empire Had Struck Back.

The veneer of red-blue political divides was cast aside as the Globalist Uniparty celebrated its triumph. The McCain Institute tweeted its glee that the United States was back in the internationalist fold:

The US will do our part. We will stand with you and fight for our shared values. America’s back so let’s get together and show that democracy functions and works. Together, there is nothing we can’t do. @POTUS @MunSecConf — McCain Institute (@McCainInstitute) February 19, 2021

Former George W. Bush Under Secretary of State and ex-Bill Clinton administration ambassador Nicholas Burns, a veteran Swamp apparatchik who has worked both aisles of the Uniparty during his lengthy career at the elbow of presidential power, cited Biden’s declaration as marking America’s “dramatic return to the global stage”:

The U.S. made a dramatic return to the global stage this week—@POTUS Joe Biden at the G-7 and Munich Security Conference today, the U.S. agreement to return to nuclear talks with Iran and Secretary Tony Blinken’s Quad meeting with Japan, India and Australia. The U.S. is back. — Nicholas Burns (@RNicholasBurns) February 19, 2021

We know what comes next. Endless interventionism and an increasing loss of national sovereignty in the rancid polyglot stew of the “rules-based international order.”

European Council President Charles Michel fleshed out the messianic vision shared by the elites at Munich in his remarks hailing the conference. Politico Europe reports:

Speaking from Brussels, European Council President Charles Michel described the relationship between the US and the EU in the last 75 years as the “backbone of the rules-based international order.”

He said the alliance must be “both vibrant and vital,” particularly in the current “critical times.”

In the past four years, with President Donald Trump’s administration, the EU discovered that “respecting rules and respecting agreements were no longer a given,” Michel noted.

He concluded by calling for the EU and U.S. to “make our partnership a powerhouse for a better world.”

It’s interesting to note that at his address to the conference in 2017, Bill Gates – official MSC sponsor – previewed his Event 201 staged preparations for the coronavirus. The pandemic he knew was coming:

Whether it occurs by a quirk of nature or at the hand of a terrorist, epidemiologists say a fast-moving airborne pathogen could kill more than 30 million people in less than a year. And they say there is a reasonable probability the world will experience such an outbreak in the next 10-15 years.

If you have any doubts that Munich represents an internationalist assault on the nation state, I would refer you to the official “Munich Security Report 2020.” The lead item in this keynote annual summation is titled “Westlessness.” It maliciously slams “white” “Christian” nationalism as a threat to democracy and oddly goes out of its way to accuse people who read Pat Buchanan of being terrorists!

Note the quote below – “In its moderate version, this school of thought calls for walls and borders.” MSC is truly saying that borders are an early symptom of illiberal nationalistic extremism.

From Page 8 of the pdf:

The contemporary “spiritual disunity of the West” is due to the rise of an illiberal and nationalist camp within the Western world. For this increasingly vocal group, the West is not primarily a community bound by liberal-democratic values and open to everyone sharing these values. Rather, it is a community held together by ethnic, cultural, or religious criteria. Such an understanding of the West distinguishes itself from a liberal or “open” understanding of the West. Proponents of this “closed” interpretation believe that the (white Christian) West today is threatened by “outsiders” with different religious beliefs or cultural backgrounds. The proponents of this school of thought see Western societies as weak or even suicidal – undermining themselves by societal liberalization, the empowerment of women, and immigration. Their perception that the West is under attack paves the way for what they perceive as legitimate self-defense. In its moderate version, this school of thought calls for walls and borders, the rejection of refugees, or the opposition to political correctness and gender mainstreaming….

In its most extreme variant, this stream of thinking has led white nationalists to attack synagogues and mosques in the West – or to kill citizens and politicians with different political beliefs. Drawing on books such as Patrick Buchanan’s “The Death of the West,” right-wing terrorists believe that they are defending “the West” against its enemies.

Trump-bashing is not far behind:

In this context, a nostalgia-inspired return to homogeneous nation-states becomes a powerful force. As Donald Trump put it in his address to the UN General Assembly in 2019: “The future does not belong to globalists. The future belongs to patriots.” For those defending the long dominant liberal definition of the West, in contrast, it is precisely the rise of illiberalism and the return of nationalism that put the West at risk.

Page 12 of pdf:

Slogans like “make America great again” or “take back control” are misleading, as they suggest to recreate a past that never was and promise that cannot be achieved.

This is what Joe Biden, in his official capacity as president representing these United States, just pledged his devotion to.

The nation state is obsolete, a “nostalgia-inspired” relic. The rules-based international order is democracy. The enemies of “democracy” must be destroyed, wherever they are to be found. And today, they happen to be found in the hearts and minds of citizens of a certain country who have the temerity to desire a government that puts America first.

Joe Schaeffer is the former Managing Editor of The Washington Times National Weekly Edition. His columns appear at WorldTribune.com and FreePressInternational.org.

