Gary Player at Masters: ‘Time America started doing more for their own’

Three-time Masters champion Gary Player, a native of South Africa, said at the 2024 Masters tournament at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia that it’s about time America did more for its own.

“To have the opportunity, and I never forget to mention this, to come to this great country, the United States of America … If you’re here, you’re so blessed. And you should kiss the ground every day, and just appreciate what this country’s done for the world, not only for yourself,” the 88-year-old said Thursday prior to the ceremonial first tee shot at the Masters.

“But … it’s about time America started doing more for their own.”

Player was the first international competitor to win the Masters when he defeated Arnold Palmer in 1961. He also won the tournament in 1974 and 1978, shooting a final-round 64 which remains a record for the lowest last-round score shot by a winner.

Player was at the Masters to kick off the event with a ceremonial tee shot, alongside fellow legends Jack Nicklaus and Tom Watson.

