Garvey to unrepentant Schiff: ‘You lied to 300 million people, you can’t take that back’

by WorldTribune Staff, January 24, 2024

A highlight from Monday’s U.S. Senate debate in California saw Los Angeles Dodgers all star first baseman Steve Garvey, who is running a long-shot campaign as a Republican in Democrat-dominated California, confronted Democrat Rep. Adam Schiff over his litany of lies for which he was censured in the House:

Adam Schiff gets called out during the CA Senate debate by Republican Steve Garvey for lying about Russian collusion:

Garvey: “I believe you were censured for lying.”

Schiff: “I was censured for standing up to a corrupt president”

Garvey: “Sir, you lied to 300 million people… pic.twitter.com/tqv4YD2kZZ

— Greg Price (@greg_price11) January 23, 2024