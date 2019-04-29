Game over: The Washington Whack-A-Moles face a growing storm

Special to WorldTribune.com

By John McNabb

President Trump has been in office for just over 825 days. His administration’s accomplishments continue to be breathtaking. We are experiencing a rebirth of our American economy due to his bold but make sense policies. His accomplishments include cancelling 22 existing regulations for every two new regulations put in place. These were Obama’s job killing regulations and his “something for everyone” regulatory approach. I spoke of this specifically while serving as a Trump media surrogate during the 2016 campaign.

During Obama’s last quarter in office, the economy was growing only at a paltry 1 percent. Donald Trump inherited an almost stalled economy. As president, he has accomplished more in just over two years than most American Presidents accomplish in a four-year term.

I could go on and will in a future article comparing Trump’s First 100 Days with Pelosi’s First 100 Days, but not today.

Today I call your attention to the Moles in our nation’s Whack-A-Mole game.

This arcade game has been with us for at least fifty years. I played a similar game growing up during infrequent trips to amusement parks. We have all experienced the game in real life when unexpected obstacles continue popping up.

As our president works tirelessly to get our nation back on track to greatness, we are confronted daily with the same people who have traits in common with one another. For me these Moles who keep popping up are self-centered, often unhinged and crave media attention. For the sake of this discussion, consider the following:

John Brennan, Mitt Romney, Ilhan Omar, James Comey, Maxine Waters and Adam Schiff. None from this sextet need not be taken seriously but each are in America’s face constantly thanks to the major media.

There is a Storm Coming. The Mueller Report is out. After two years and approximately $25 million of cost, no collusion or obstruction of justice was discovered. Nothing prosecutable at least relative to President Trump.

Mueller for some reason failed to examine the Russian Dossier and the Ukranian Connection and how they might well tie back to the Democratic Party, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, their spooks and the Department of Justice. But the country has suffered through the nightmare promoted 24/7 by the crazy mainstream media, the Whack-A-Mole Democrats and their water carriers.

The President has promised to declassify the FISA court documents and much more and there is currently an Inspector General investigation ongoing. Attorney General William Barr is looking at potential crimes and misdeeds surrounding SpyGate and the Obama-Clinton-Comey-Yates, etc. dirty tricks program to either unseat our duly elected president or discredit his presidency.

The Democrats and their media are howling over Attorney General Barr but were silent on the Obama/Holder “Fast and Furious” gun walking scheme which directly caused the death of Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry. Those records were sealed by Obama and Holder, much to the chagrin of Agent Terry’s family.

These Whack-A-Moles have their own agendas. They seem to think that America needs to hear from them. So do their sponsors and enablers. Folks I know could care less.

[Why did Ocasio-Cortez not make the list? Because she has entertainment value! A former bartender with no real world experience spouting off daily about climate change, green energy, Amazon moving to NYC, Middle East and politics. She is the new face of the Democratic Party and has replaced Pelosi as the Left’s “go to” politician. I am happy for AOC to continue spouting her daily nonsense.]

But our Whack-A-Moles are relentlessly irritating.

Let’s start with former Central Intelligence Agency Director John Brennan. Ironically, he comes across as not having much intelligence. His rants on television as a paid “talking head” are so beneath his former office it’s frankly embarrassing. Brennan comes across simultaneously as a smug and nasty red-faced bureaucrat. I would have thought that a man of his former position would be certain to stay out of the limelight having spent many years in the dark. But not this Mole. I am still waiting for his explanation of how the CIA, FBI and NSA could have all been caught with their pants down on the morning of September 11, 2001 during the Islamic militant attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Yes, for Mr. Brennan, the storm is coming.

Next, the Republican Party has to deal with Mitt Romney. I thought we had ridded ourselves of one Flake (Sen. Jeff of Arizona) but we have a new Flake (pun intended) in the Republican Senate. Mitt Romney, the second worst presidential candidate in my lifetime is now making a joke of himself on the airways. Like the other Moles, he loves to hear himself talk. I can’t fathom how Romney can constantly badmouth our President when confronted with the very long list of Trump’s amazing accomplishments for all American citizens.

By the way the worst presidential candidate in my lifetime is the empty pantsuit Hillary Clinton. And she is still complaining about the Russians, but down deep she knows better. The storm is coming for her as well.

Ilhan Omar is a new member of America’s Congress. A Somali and a Muslim, she represents a locale and constituency in Minnesota that could be called Little Mogadishu. She is a testament to how well the Somali community is integrating into American society. She espouses anti-semitism and is therefore a racist and reportedly has indirect links with terror groups.

My friend Jim Robbins has called out Omar for what she is. Christians and Jews are under attack in America and the rest of the world and yet for some inexplicable reason we must walk on egg shells around Muslims so as to not offend them. Total baloney! And Omar keeps popping up and popping off. My take on Omar is that she is an empty Hijab.

James Comey, the storm is coming for you. The Comey Whack-A-Mole has kept his mouth going ever since the Trump Inauguration. His career is one of relationships and tutelage. He has continued to ride the Clinton magic carpet through well-paying positions of influence. Can he be “bought and sold” to the Clintons? I have no way of knowing that, but we shall all see for ourselves. The Inspector General report will be out soon and the real Russian/Ukranian collusion will be made public. And SpyGate? The unhinged media will be forced to cover all of this.

Now for Adam Schiff. The true Whack-A-Mole. Where’s my mallet when I need it?

He has “proof” of Trump’s collusion? At least that’s what he has been saying for most of the past year. But Mueller couldn’t find any evidence. My question to Schiff, why don’t you start investigating the real Russian/Ukranian collusion and SpyGate? They are coming your way. Like it or not.

And last but not least is the increasingly loud and irrational Maxine Waters. In a recent House Banking Committee meeting at which she served as committee chair, she harangued seven bank executives about the student loan problems in America. One of them, J.P. Morgan Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon, submitted to chair Waters that the federal government has been in charge of the student loan program since 2010. Bingo! Saturday Night Live could not have scripted that spot any better!

The reason that these Whack-A-Moles are afforded so much publicity is simply that those media monoliths have nothing else. No real journalism and no real reporting. Only Hate Trump narratives and Russian disinformation. Now that Mueller and his team of Hillary Clinton supporters couldn’t find any evidence of Trump colluding with Russia or Trump obstructing justice what’s the media to do?

Most of these Whack-A-Moles have had or are currently experiencing ethics issues. But that doesn’t keep them from opening their mouths to pontificate. If this sextet of Moles could see themselves as others see them, surely they would change their tune. Or would they?

Arrogance, hubris and desperate egos don’t know when to stop.

John T. McNabb is vice chairman of the American Leadership Council, co-founder of the Trump Leadership Council and former chairman and CEO of Willbros Group.

Share This Post! Want to help out the Free Press in America? If you enjoyed this article we'd really appreciate a quick share. Every share makes a big difference and helps us focus on what we do the best: The news! Thanks from World Tribune Editors and Correspondents!



















Related

FACEBOOK Comments

Login To Your FaceBook to Make Comments