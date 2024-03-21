Former fighter says UFC prepared him for the 2024 Information War

by WorldTribune Staff, March 21, 2024

He may have never been a top champion in his 16 years in mixed martial arts (MMA) fighting, including a stint in the UFC, but Aaron Riley “built a reputation for being one of the toughest fighters in the sport who was willing to step up and face anybody inside the cage or ring,” Bleacher Report noted in 2013 when Riley announced he was retiring.

Now he’s bringing the fight to a new arena in the greater metropolitan Washington, DC area, AKA “The Swamp,” where the denizens are more vicious than manly.

The Constitutional Rights PAC announced in a March 20 press release that it hired Riley as its new Development Officer.

Riley’s new role will include overseeing the PAC’s initiatives including a new national outreach campaign, the Trump Victory PAC with its stated mission to “Get Trump re-elected.”

As a mixed martial artist, Riley sees that his new challenge is multidimensional as the prevailing political-media-intelligence culture seeks to render resistance futile at all levels.

“America stands at a crossroads between those who would take our rights away for expediency and those who would preserve them on principle. I’ve always sided with principle and preservation. I couldn’t stand being on the sidelines any longer as America came under attack,” Riley said.

He will undoubtedly need to draw from that Eye of the Tiger well in order to tap out Joe Biden and his well-ensconced enablers in November.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Aaron. His impressive 16-year career in one of the most grueling and competitive sports in the world makes him ideal for the position. This won’t be much of a career change for him, he’s just leaving one octagon for another, the political octagon,” media entrepreneur and Constitutional Rights PAC founder Larry Ward said.

