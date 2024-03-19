Ward: Media corruption threatens national security, world peace

by WorldTribune Staff, March 19, 2024

Corrupt media are polarizing conflicting views of America’s character, thereby threatening both national security and world peace, said the new president of the Free Press Foundation.

Outspoken political media entrepreneur Larry Ward has been named president of Free Press Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization established to “revive and sustain the American Free Press to hold the powerful accountable to individual citizens.”

Ward announced new programs to help the U.S. media correct course and serve to reinforce the sovereignty of citizens and the nation whose government they select.

He noted the failure of the Mainstream Media to report, for example, the First Amendment-crushing “censorship industry,” the hyper partisan weaponization of the U.S. justice system and China’s looming military superiority over the United States.

Joining the Advisory Board of the Foundation are former Trump White House official Garrett Ziegler, founder of the Marco Polo Research Group, and Richard D. Fisher, Jr., a senior fellow at the International Assessment and Strategy Center.

“More than an election year, 2024 is a year of decision for citizens of the United States who are divided not as much by politics and culture as by conflicting worldviews,” Ward said.

That is why the media’s role this year is more critical than ever before, he added.

“However, major media groups and their billionaire donors have become the problem by failing to dispel confusion and act as honest brokers to help people search for their own answers,” he said.

Rather than conducting original research and providing authoritative analysis on critical national and geopolitical developments, “the major corporate and social media organizations seek to jointly crush independent media voices while enforcing dominant ‘narratives’ or perspectives.”

The result has been not only increased and needless threats to international security by powerful global forces in the “Information War,” but also the dangerous erosion by “the censorship industry” of individual freedoms considered sacrosanct by America’s founders, Ward said.

Free Press Foundation recently published “Standards for the American Free Press” intended to revive “professional standards once considered sacrosanct by American journalists.” It also introduced a new three-tiered mission statement.

The mission of the Free Press Foundation is focused on three areas:

1) The pursuit of unreported Truth through investigative research;

2) International security reporting in the interests of world peace;

3) The reporting of legitimate news that reinforces America’s traditional cultural foundations.

Ward urged “all people of conscience” to contribute “immediately and generously to the Free Press Foundation at this critical time in our nation’s history.”

Your Choice