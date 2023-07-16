Forgotten variable in 2024 equation: The Green Party and Cornel West

by WorldTribune Staff, July 16, 2023

In 2016, many a Democrat searching for excuses for Hillary Clinton’s crushing defeat, pointed to Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein as the spoiler.

In 2024, Cornel West has the backing of Stein as the Green Party’s presidential candidate. Democrat Party honchos are not happy.

“In 2016, the Green Party played an outsized role in tipping the election to Donald Trump. Now, with Cornel West as their likely nominee, they could easily do it again. Risky business,” Democrat Party insider David Axelrod tweeted.

According to a recent report by the prognosticators at FiveThirtyEight, West as a third-party candidate could create a “nightmare scenario” for Joe Biden while boosting former President Donald Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 election.

FiveThirtyEight’s poll found that, in a matchup between Biden and Trump, the two were essentially tied. But when a third-party candidate was an option for voters, Trump gained significant ground.

West has already come out swinging against Biden.

During an interview with The Washington Post, West claimed Biden committed “crimes against humanity” against black Americans, accusing him of encouraging mass incarceration among minorities after the then-senator from Delaware sponsored the federal Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act in 1994.

“I’ve taught in prison for 41 years. And the level of barbarity in our prisons has something to do with that crime bill that he put forward,” West said. “Black folks are low priority” to Biden, West continued, adding that Biden was much better at window dressing — “black faces in high places” — than substantive change.

West gave Biden’s performance on race a dismal grade of “C-.”

West also questioned the 80-year-old Biden’s ability to run the country, saying it is “very clear that his cognitive powers are in decline.”

Stein, who has signed on as West’s campaign manager, told Forbes Newsroom that he “is the right person for America,” adding that he is “a spokesperson for everyday people.”

“I think voters really resent being told how they have to vote … Everybody has to earn our votes — nobody owns our votes. That’s just antithetical to the basic idea of democracy,” Stein said.

West also said he found it “kind of strange” that the Secret Service could not identity how a dime bag of cocaine made its way into the White House during a period when Hunter Biden — a known former drug addict — had been staying there.

He called the younger Biden’s deal with the Department of Justice to plead guilty to two counts of tax evasion “a little tap on the wrist.”

