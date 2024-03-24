FDA settles ivermectin lawsuit, will remove consumer directives; ‘Epidemic of Fraud’ goes viral

by WorldTribune Staff, March 24, 2024

The FDA has lost its war on ivermectin but has yet to suffer repercussions from the public it ostensibly serves.

The regulatory agency has agreed to remove all social media posts and consumer directives which advised Americans not to take ivermectin to treat Covid, including the viral tweet in which the FDA stated: “You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y’all. Stop it.”

In exchange for the settlement, doctors who sued the agency in federal court in southern Texas are dismissing their claims, according to a March 21 court filing.

Also last week, Director John Davidson announced that his documentary, Epidemic of Fraud, which exposes the corruption behind the discrediting in 2020 of hydroxychloroquine as an effective and life-saving Covid treatment, had been viewed over 1.5 millions times.

“FDA loses its war on ivermectin and agrees to remove all social media posts and consumer directives regarding ivermectin and Covid, including its most popular tweet in FDA history,” Dr. Mary Talley Bowden, one of the doctors, said in a statement. “This landmark case sets an important precedent in limiting FDA overreach into the doctor-patient relationship.”

Drs. Robert Apter, Bowden, and Marik brought the case in 2022. They said they suffered repercussions after prescribing ivermectin to patients with the Covid virus, and that the FDA was to blame.

Dr. Apter, for instance, said that pharmacists refused to fill the prescriptions, citing the FDA.

“This refusal delays his patients in obtaining their prescribed treatment—when early intervention is paramount—while they look for a pharmacy to fill their prescription, if they can find one at all,” the lawsuit states.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Brown dismissed the case in 2022, ruling that the FDA did not act outside the authority. But an appeals court in 2023 ruled in favor of the doctors, finding that the FDA “has identified no authority allowing it to recommend consumers ‘stop’ taking medicine.”

Between the time of the ruling and the settlement, the FDA refused to change any of its statements on ivermectin, and asked for a fresh dismissal of the suit.

The suit said the FDA illegally interfered with the doctor-patient relationship. The doctors said with regard to ivermectin that the FDA overstepped the authority conferred on it in the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the settlement as it is a victory for every doctor and patient in the United States,” added Dr. Paul Marik, chief scientific officer of the FLCCC Alliance and another plaintiff. “The FDA interfered in the practice of medicine with their irresponsible language and posts about ivermectin. We will never know how many lives were affected because patients were denied access to a lifesaving treatment because their doctor was ‘just following the FDA.’ ”

According to the settlement, the FDA was given 21 days to remove another page titled, “why you should not use ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.”

“The FDA has not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals,” the page currently states. It also says that data do not show ivermectin is effective against Covid, despite numerous scientific studies which show ivermectin is effective against the virus

The FDA has already removed a page that said: “Should I take ivermectin to prevent or treat COVID-19? No.”

Independent news sites, such as WorldTribune.com, that actively covered the controversy over effective treatments of Covid were severely impacted by Big Tech’s censorship and suppression of advertising revenue, search engine traffic and social media reach.

