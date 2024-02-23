‘Epidemic of Fraud’: Documentary details the discrediting of hydroxychloroquine

by WorldTribune Staff, February 23, 2024

The newly-released documentary “Epidemic of Fraud” exposes the corruption behind the discrediting in 2020 of hydroxychloroquine as an effective and life-saving Covid treatment that had been hailed by then President Donald Trump.

The fast-paced “Epidemic of Fraud”, directed by Broken Truth host John Davidson, “explores the bizarre media, medical, and partisan political attacks levied against a class of ancient medications.”

The documentary includes an early segment on the history of quinine and the related anti-malarial medications that, before fading from modern awareness even for some in the medical profession, were instrumental in the military strategies of the American Revolution, the Civil War and the world wars.

“Why were the people who allowed the fentanyl disaster to go unchecked so eager to discredit a drug that is safer than tonic water?”

In putting together the film, Davidson investigated and detailed the machinations and outright fraud behind the hydroxychloroquine story in a series of interviews and documentation spanning four years.

“In that time we’ve traveled the world, uncovered shocking truths that traditional news media has refused to report, and shared stories that social media’s ‘freedom of reach’ prevents you from seeing.”

In the documentary, according to its website, Davidson “takes you into an audio/visual time machine back to 2020 to reveal the forbidden knowledge that our medical, academic and political officials are desperate to hide from you.”

“So many stories about the last four years need to be told. We trusted these people and these agencies to do the right thing during what we thought was a national emergency, and they let us down. I knew the news had gone downhill but had no idea how bad it had become.” Davidson added. “Perhaps this will become a larger series of films or a series, but that depends on if the public is ready to hear the truth and support our work.”

“Epidemic of Fraud” was released online on Thursday, exclusively for BrokenTruth.com mailing list subscribers. Viewers can register at BrokenTruth.com or EpidemicOfFraud.com and will be emailed a link and passcode.

