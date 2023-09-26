WorldTribune still censored despite ‘most outrageous government coverup in American history’

by WorldTribune Staff, September 26, 2023

On Sunday, The Telegraph published an article by science editor Sarah Knapton under the headline “China lab suspected of Covid leak stripped of US funding for violating biosafety rules”.

The article’s subtitle states: “Wuhan Institute of Virology broke rules with experiments that increased viral activity more than tenfold, says health department”.

New York lawyer Lawrence Rogak noted: “Anybody who said what this story now says, over the past 30 months, had the social media account blocked for ‘misinformation.’ Now it’s out there.

“This is the most outrageous government coverup in American history.”

WorldTribune.com has been routinely censored and significantly demonetized by social media platforms for reporting since April 2020 on the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the U.S.-funded gain-of-function research that was occurring there, and how it was suspected of being Ground Zero of the Covid virus.

That reporting includes:

“Apologies? There have been none,” according to a WorldTribune spokesperson. “Nor have there been algorithm fixes and discussions about restoring lost audience-share and revenues.”

Even legacy media outlets are now confirming what independent media, including WorldTribune.com, have been reporting on and been censored for since the early days of the Covid outbreak.

In March of this year, USA Today columnist Ingrid Jacques noted: “Turns out, the individuals who raised concerns during the COVID-19 debate weren’t so crazy after all. Unfortunately, the damage is done to those who dared go against the ‘correct’ narrative.”

Jacques highlighted former Levi’s officials Jennifer Sey:

“Look at what happened to Jennifer Sey, the former global brand president at Levi’s. She was forced out of her job last year for calling out the harm that remote schooling and forced masking were doing to kids. After she appeared on Fox News talking about her concerns, her colleagues thought that was a step beyond the pale.”

Sey nails it in summing up what happened to those who went against the establishment narrative:

We’re not paranoid.

We were blacklisted.

We were censored.

We were fired & ousted from our jobs.

We were called terrorists & murderers.

We lost friends & colleagues.

We were interrogated.

We were vilified as “conspiracy theorists” for saying things now accepted as true.… pic.twitter.com/BbqA8aJVWm — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) February 28, 2023

