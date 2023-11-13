FBI-DOJ still not calling Covenant School anti-white shooting a hate crime

by WorldTribune Staff, November 13, 2023

In her manifesto, Nashville Christian school shooter Audrey Hale prayed to God to have a “high death count” and wrote how she was looking forward to shooting “little crackers” with “white privileges.”

On March 27, 2023, Hale, a female who identified as a male, shot and killed three children and three staff at the Covenant School before local police shot and killed her.

Even after the release of the manifesto, the Biden FBI and Department of Justice have not classified the massacre carried out by Hale as a hate crime.

“The Department of Justice and FBI pride themselves on being the top federal agencies to investigate and prosecute the perpetrators of hate crimes. Their zeal for tracking down racists and targeting Americans based on fabricated white supremacy allegations apparently stops, however, when it comes to classifying the type of anti-white crimes that occurred at Covenant School earlier this year,” Jordan Boyd wrote in a Nov. 10 analysis for The Federalist.

Shortly after Hale massacred six people, Metropolitan Nashville Police (MNPD) Chief John Drake confirmed to reporters that it was a “targeted attack.” However, MNPD, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, and the FBI repeatedly refused to release the shooter’s manifesto.

More than nearly eight months after the shooting, conservative media personality Steven Crowder leaked three of the manifesto pages.

Related: Report: 3-page manifesto by Nashville trans shooter reveals anti-white prayer for ‘high death count’, November 6, 2023

In her “DEATH DAY” notebook, Hale claimed she planned to murder Covenant schoolchildren because she hated their white skin, light features, and “privilege.”

“[G]oing to fancy private schools with those fancy khakis + sports backpacks w/ their daddies mustangs + convertibles. F-ck you little sh-ts,” Hale wrote weeks before the attack. “I wish to shoot you weak-ss d-cks w/ your mop yellow hair wanna kill all you little crackers!!! Bunch of little f-ggots w/ your white privileges.”

Boyd noted: “Even though the ambush bore several telltale signs of a hate crime, the identity-obsessed ruling class passed on consoling the Christians mourning the slaughter to stand in solidarity with trans-identifying Americans like Hale.”

The Federalist asked the FBI and DOJ, who have had access to Hale’s notebook since the day of the shooting, if either had plans to classify the massacre as an anti-white hate crime or political violence spurred on by the proliferation of left-wing racism in schools and government. The DOJ ignored the request and the FBI said it did not have a comment.

“The DOJ and FBI’s silence on the issue sharply contrasts how both department and agency have treated other race-based shootings,” Boyd noted.

When a gunman in Buffalo, New York, opened fire in a grocery store, killing 10 in 2022, Boyd pointed out that “the DOJ used the shooter’s racist social media posts as justification to deem the act ‘a hate crime and an act of racially-motivated violent extremism’ worthy of several federal hate crime charges. The Justice Department extended the same treatment to Dylann Roof and the Texas mass shooter who killed 23 people at an El Paso Wal-Mart.”

Boyd concluded, “when it comes to investigating the Nashville shooting, which was rooted in the shooter’s disdain for people based on their skin color, as a hate crime against white Christians, the DOJ and FBI refuse.”

Your Choice

Please Support Real Journalism