Fauci, Pfizer push to vaccinate young children; Big Media still mum on all reports of adverse reactions

Even as thousands of cases of deaths from and adverse reactions to Covid-19 vaccines pour in by the day — which are continuously ignored by Big Media — Team Biden and Big Pharma are now pushing the jab on children as young as 5-years-old.

Pfizer said on Monday that it will seek emergency authorization use for its Covid vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

Team Biden Covid czar Anthony Fauci, whose conflicts of interests have been documented only by independent media, said the FDA will likely make a decision on whether to recommend the jab for children under the age of 12 some time this fall.

“Sometime in the next few weeks, as we get into October, we’ll be able to see the vaccines for children get enough data to be presented for safety and immunogenicity,” said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.

Fox News reported that a second U.S. vaccine maker, Moderna, “also is studying its shots in elementary school-aged children. Pfizer and Moderna are studying even younger tots as well, down to 6-month-olds. Results are expected later in the year.”

Pfizer reported in a press release, not a scientific publication, on Monday that it studied a lower dose in 2,268 kindergartners and elementary school-aged children.

The study isn’t large enough to detect side effects, such as the heart inflammation that has been widely reported by independent media after the second dose, mostly in boys, reports say.

The Epoch Times noted that, on Sept. 17, the FDA’s vaccine advisory panel voted overwhelmingly against recommending booster shots for the general public and instead voted to recommend them to individuals aged 65 and older. During that meeting, a number of scientists expressed concern for booster-associated side-effects among younger people and children.

Dr. James Hildreth, a voting member on the FDA expert panel, said that he has “a serious concern of myocarditis in young people.” Another expert, Dr. Melinda Wharton, said she does “not feel comfortable” with recommending boosters to younger people due to the risk of myocarditis.

Researchers discovered in August that Covid vaccines used in the United States are more likely to land teenage boys in the hospital than the virus itself. When analyzing reports submitted to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), scientists discovered that males between the ages of 12 and 15 without a serious underlying health condition were up to six times more likely to be hospitalized after getting their second Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine dose than from a Covid infection.

As Big Media have stuck faithfully to the narrative pushed by Team Biden and Big Pharma, it has been left to WorldTribune.com and other independent media to report on the many thousands of vaccine adverse reactions and deaths.

Recent reports include:

• A doctor in Idaho reported that he is seeing a massive “uptick” in various autoimmune diseases and cancers in patients who have received the Covid-19 vaccination.

• A whistleblower doctor said the real number of Covid vaccine complications is more than 100 times what is currently being reported to VAERS. “There is clearly an increased risk of strokes, heart attack, blood clots, autoimmune issues, arterial issues, and neurological issues associated with the vaccine that are not being tracked because politics is demanding that the vaccine be considered perfect,” Dr. Mollie James said. “The risks go all the way up to death. People are suffering major adverse reactions and I have no doubt many are dying from these vaccines but we can’t discuss this openly without fear of political consequences. I have to speak out.”

• An ABC news affiliate asked viewers to share on Facebook stories of loved ones who died of Covid after refusing or delaying to get the vaccine. Instead, thousands of readers reported on loved ones who died after getting the vaccination or from adverse reactions to the vaccine.

