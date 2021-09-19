Sky News: Fauci blindsided Trump on 60 Wuhan projects with China’s PLA; ‘Worth the risk’ of pandemic

by WorldTribune Staff, September 19, 2021

Anthony Fauci’s agency funded 60 projects at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in communist China and he never revealed the extent of the funding to President Donald Trump while serving as his Covid czar, an Australian journalist has revealed.

Fauci was “up to his neck” funding coronavirus research at the Wuhan lab, which “just shows how incredibly stupid” he is, said Sharri Markson of Sky News.

Fauci, who has been the Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) since 1984, stayed silent about the “risky research that was underway at the Wuhan Institute of Virology” during Oval Office meetings at the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Markson said. “He never mentioned that his agency was funding this, and he actually knew a whole lot about it.”

Fauci also “wrote a paper where he said gain of function research was worth the risk of a pandemic, and that he had even funded coronavirus research in conjunction with the Chinese military,” Markson said.

Sky News is set to air a documentary by Markson on Monday night, “What Really Happened in Wuhan”, which includes exclusive interviews with Trump and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

