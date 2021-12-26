Fact-checking elites on ‘uneducated’ West Virginians: New Yorkers and Californians are less literate

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, December 26, 2021

Wrong Turn anyone?

When residents of West Virginia voiced their approval of Democrat Sen. Joe Manchin’s decision to vote “no” on Joe Biden’s Build Back Better socialist spending behemoth, Hollywood and Big Media types revived the old stereotype of West Virginians as uneducated toothless backwoods hillbillies.

Bette Midler posted on Twitter: “What #JoeManchin, who represents a population smaller than Brooklyn, has done to the rest of America, who wants to move forward, not backward, like his state, is horrible. He sold us out. He wants us all to be just like his state, West Virginia. Poor, illiterate and strung out.”

Soap Opera actress Nancy Lee Grahn wrote: “Why do u keep electing a con who uses his power to make himself rich & keep u poor, sick & uneducated? Ur lack of self preservation has now punished us.”

According to the World Population Review, West Virginia ranks 35th in U.S. literacy rates at 86.6 percent. This is above the national literacy average of 79 percent, according to the Department of Education.

The worst state for literacy rates is California, with a rate of 76.9 percent, meaning that more than one in five residents lack basic literacy skills. New York is at 77.9 percent.

It didn’t take long for a Democrat to bring race into the equation. Democrat Party strategist Greg Pinelo tweeted:”West Virginia whites would rather kill benefits that benefit themselves if those benefits also happen to benefit black people. White supremacy is a powerful drug. 21st century American politics in a nutshell,”

Despite being fired from USA Today over her tweets in 2019, never-Trumper Cheri Jacobus piled insults on West Virginians: “WV is messed up and Manchin wants to keep it that way. Drugged, poor, uneducated and sick. The only one disrespecting West Virginians is @Sen_JoeManchin. He knows he can get away with it. Like Trump, he likes them poorly educated, poor, drug addicted, and sick. They are easier to control, fool, and manipulate that way.”

MSNBC’s Joy-Ann Reid said: “Anybody ever wonder: how can West Virginia and Kentucky have such powerful United States Senators repping them yet be so overwhelmingly poor? Somebody’s getting that money, and it ain’t ordinary West Virginians and Kentuckians… just a thought…”

As for Midler, former President Donald Trump said in a statement: “Wacko Bette Midler said horrible things about the great people of West Virginia and Joe Manchin, but when I say much less offensive things about her, everybody goes wild. Don’t worry, I’ll tell the real facts about her in my book. I love you, West Virginia!”

West Virginia Republican Senator Shelly Moore Capito responded to the insults: “LOTS of WV talk today. Reminder: our communities are strong, our people are compassionate, and our families are devoted. Our beauty has inspired songs, our kindness has been felt across generations. Our people make the U.S. better and we’re proud to call West Virginia home.”

