‘Everything the elite wanted to do, they have done’: Archbishop Vigano on the ‘global reset’ and what to do

September 3, 2021

Pro-life news outlet LifeSiteNews on Aug. 31 posted a powerful Aug. 28 speech by outspoken anti-globalist Roman Catholic Archbishop Carlo Maria Vigano who served as the Vatican’s Apostolic Nuncio to the United States from October 2011 to April 2016.

Following are excerpts [full text here] highlighting the archbishop’s previously stated warnings that an internationalist City of Satan is being constructed to do battle against The City of God and His Natural Law (bold added):

On the coronavirus vaccine global pressure campaign:

The art of medicine – which is not science, but the application of scientific principles to different cases each time, on an experiential and experimental basis – seems to have renounced its prudence, in the name of an emergency that has risen to the level of priesthood of a religion – the religion of science, in fact – which in order to be such has cloaked itself in a dogmatism bordering on superstition. The ministers of this cult have constituted themselves as a caste of untouchables, exempt from any criticism even when their claims are denied by the evidence of the facts….

And just as there are new Covid priests, so there are also new heretics, that is, those who reject the new pandemic religion and want to remain faithful to the Hippocratic Oath. Not infrequently, the aura of infallibility that surrounds virologists and other more or less titled scientists does not seem to be questioned due to their conflicts of interest or by the substantial financial benefits received by pharmaceutical companies, which under normal conditions would be scandalous and criminal.

On a universal playbook being run in countries throughout the world today:

What Kalergi, the Rothschilds, the Rockefellers, Klaus Schwab, Jacques Attali and Bill Gates have been saying since World War II has been published in books and newspapers, commented on and taken up by international bodies and foundations, made up precisely by parties and government majorities. The United States of Europe, uncontrolled immigration, the reduction of wages, the cancellation of trade union guarantees, the renunciation of national sovereignty, the single currency, the control of citizens under the pretext of a pandemic, and the reduction of the population through the use of vaccines with new technologies are not recent inventions, but the result of a planned, organized and coordinated action – an action that clearly shows itself perfectly adhering to a single script under a single direction.

On the complicity of politicians backed by law:

Everything the elite wanted to do, they have done. And what is incomprehensible is that in the face of the evidence of the premeditation of this terrible crime against humanity, which sees the leaders of almost the whole world as accomplices and traitors, there is not a single magistrate who opens a file against them to ascertain the truth and condemn the guilty and complicit. Those who disagree are not only censored but pointed out as public enemies, as infectors, as non-persons for whom no rights are recognized.

Corrupt careerists who were often nurtured by a co-opted Church:

Many of them owe their success to having attended universities run by the Society of Jesus or circles of Catholicism that in Italy would be called Dossettian, where the network of social and political relations constitutes a sort of progressive Freemasonry and ensures dazzling careers for so-called “adult Catholics,” those who use the name “Christian” without behaving consistently with Christian faith and morality in their service of public affairs: Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi; Romano Prodi, Mario Monti, Giuseppe Conte, and Mario Draghi; to name only a few. As we can see, the cooperation between the deep state and deep church is long-standing and has now produced the results hoped for by its supporters, with very serious damage to both the State and religion.

On the Satanic roots of the one-world push:

It was Alice A. Bailey who founded the Lucifer Publishing Company, which is now known as the Lucis Publishing Company, closely related to the Lucis Trust, formerly the Lucifer Trust, recognized as an NGO by the United Nations….

Alice A. Bailey writes about the New Age:

“The achievements of science, the conquests of nations and the conquests of territory are all indicative of the method of the Age of Pisces [the age of Christ], with its idealism, its militancy, and its separativity in all fields – religious, political, and economic. But the age of synthesis, of inclusivity, and understanding is upon us, and the new education of the Age of Aquarius [the age of the Antichrist] must very delicately begin to penetrate the human aura.”

What to do:

Faced with this bleak scenario of corruption and conflict of interest, it is indispensable that all those who are not subservient to the globalist plan unite in a compact and cohesive front, in order to defend their natural and religious rights, their own health and that of their loved ones, their freedom, and their goods.

