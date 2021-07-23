Meet Team Biden’s would-be Commissioner on U.S. Racism

Special to WorldTribune, July 23, 2021

Analysis by Joe Schaeffer

On July 13, Team Biden’s Secretary of State Antony Blinken shockingly invited the United Nations to set up a truth commission on racism on American soil:

Responsible nations must not shrink from scrutiny of their human rights record. Rather, they should be transparent with the intent to grow and do better. That is why I'm announcing a formal invitation for @UN Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism to visit the U.S. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) July 14, 2021

This action on its face represents an assault on the national sovereignty of the United States.

But a closer look at the UN “Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism” reveals a radical ideologue fired by a mission to destroy the very meaning of citizenship in the Western World via racial agitation and massive immigration fueled by an antagonistic character. It also unmasks the sheer malevolence of the Biden administration in its attempts to subject this country to what it loftily calls the “rules-based international order.”

“Ms. E. Tendayi Achiume (Zambia) was appointed by the Council as the 5th Special Rapporteur on contemporary forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance in September 2017. She took up her functions on 1 November 2017,” a United Nations Human Rights Office of the High Commissioner description reads.

Her UN bio states Achiume is:

also a core faculty member of the UCLA Law School Promise Institute for Human Rights, the Critical Race Studies Program, and the Epstein Program in Public Interest Law and Policy.

That’s right. Antony Blinken’s would-be globalist truth commissar is an activist for Critical Race Theory as applied to international law.

Here’s what this UCLA Law School program says of itself (bold added throughout this article):

Led by renowned scholars who have influenced law and policy for decades, UCLA Law’s Critical Race Studies Program is the premier setting for studying the intersection of race and the law.

[…]

The first law school program in the United States dedicated to critical race theory in legal scholarship and related disciplines, the Critical Race Studies program is unequaled in American legal education.

Achiume’s official UCLA bio makes it clear that her legal scope is international:

The current focus of her work is the global governance of racism and xenophobia; and the legal and ethical implications of colonialism for contemporary international migration. More generally, her research and teaching interests lie in international human rights law, international refugee law, international migration, and property.

Achiume makes no secret of her hostility towards Western nations. One of her published works as proudly listed by UCLA is bluntly titled “Migration as Decolonization.” An excerpt from this paper, disgracefully published by the Stanford Law Review in 2019, shows Achiume stating that nations have no right to keep out “economic migrants”:

International legal theorists have not fundamentally challenged this formulation of state sovereignty, which justifies the assertion of a largely unfettered right to exclude economic migrants. This Article looks to the history and legacy of the European colonial project to challenge this status quo. It argues for a different theory of sovereignty that makes clear why, in fact, economic migrants of a certain kind have compelling claims to national admission and inclusion in countries that today unethically insist on a right to exclude them.

A related 2019 article by Achiume that was published in the leftist Dissent Magazine sheds further light on her aims. In her feverish mind, past Western sins have already made the entire Third World full and equal citizens of once-independent First World nations:

A closer look at the experiences of immigrants should lead us to the conclusion that First World nations have no right to exclude Third World migrants, including the unauthorized economic migrants that dominate contemporary political debates. This claim, that countries like the United States have no right to exclude migrants like those from Central America, will seem radical to many. But it is a corollary of the past and present relationship between, on the one hand, powerful nations like the United States, which advance their national interests extraterritorially, and, on the other, the peoples in the Third World that they subordinate. Third and First World peoples are not political strangers. Due to neocolonial and other forms of imperial interconnection, they are bound in a relationship of co-sovereignty that makes Third World peoples political insiders to First World nation-states.

Furthering her overall push to eradicate Western national identities, Achiume has used her position at the UN to demand reparations for slavery. From a 2019 OHCR post:

Reparations for racial discrimination rooted in colonialism and slavery are essential to the fulfillment of human rights, a UN human rights expert said today, calling on States to accept they have obligations and responsibilities to make reparations to victims and their descendants.

“Reparations are a vital aspect of a global order genuinely committed to the inherent dignity of all, irrespective of race, ethnicity or national origin,” said the UN Special Rapporteur on racism, Tendayi Achiume, presenting her thematic report on reparations and racial justice to the General Assembly.

In 2020, Achiume arrogantly demanded that the UN be called in to deal with a plague of systemic racism in America that she claimed was responsible for the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis:

As an independent expert appointed by the Human Rights Council, it is an important part of my job to sound the alarm in the face of grave human rights violations. The situation in the United States has prompted myself and many others within the UN system to do exactly this.

[…]

I, along with the UN Working Group of Experts on People of African Descent, have urged the Human Rights Council to ensure the following outcomes from the debate: (1) the creation of an international commission of inquiry to investigate systemic racism in law enforcement in the United States; and (2) the creation of a thematic international commission of inquiry to investigate systemic racism in law enforcement globally, with a focus on systemic racism rooted in legacies of colonialism and transatlantic slavery.

This is the radical zealot that Joe Biden and his state secretary Antony Blinken, whose father is a close personal friend of nation-destroying progressive globalist billionaire George Soros, keenly desire to unleash upon us.

