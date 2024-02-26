Even Big Media reports 40 percent who voted for Haley in SC not necessarily Republicans

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, February 26, 2024

Despite a slew of devastating losses, Nikki Haley always seems to pull some kind of silver lining out of thin air that she uses as fuel to keep her sputtering campaign going.

In New Hampshire, Haley took 43 percent of the vote. She and her allies said she needed to top that figure in her home state of South Carolina.

She didn’t.

Haley lost to Donald Trump, 60% to 40%.

Saturday’s vote was an open primary, meaning registered Republicans, Democrats and independents could cast a ballot in the 2024 GOP primary.

It turns out that 40 percent of the votes Haley got in South Carolina were not necessarily from Republicans. Where’s the silver lining in that?

“I said earlier this week that no matter what happens in South Carolina, I will continue to run for office,” Haley said after the humiliating defeat. “I am a woman of my word.”

While RINOs like ex-Rep. Adam Kinzinger were boasting that Trump had lost 40 percent of the Republican vote on Saturday, even Big Media was confirming that wasn’t the case.

“Haley dominated among South Carolina voters who… said that Democrat Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. Roughly three-quarters of her supporters say Biden was legitimately elected president in 2020, and about 4 in 10 voted for Biden in that election,” The Associated Press reported.

Politico admitted: “A majority of every age demographic picked Trump over Haley. Men and women both backed Trump. Voters across all income ranges backed him, and he only narrowly lost college graduates while dominating among those without a college degree.”

National Pulse’s Raheem Kassam noted: “Haley’s overt efforts in turning out Democrats to ‘damage’ Trump were aided by groups like PrimaryPivot – an organization staffed by ‘Never Trump Inc’ operatives from groups like the Lincoln Project, and conceived by an Obama-era USAID operative called Kenneth Schleffler.”

On the run-up to the South Carolina primary, PrimaryPivot was described by the anti-Trump Dispatch website as “target[ing] Democratic voters who did not vote in their party’s presidential primary… urg[ing] them to vote for Haley. The group has purchased ad time on radio stations in the Charleston, Columbia, and Greenville markets geared toward black audiences.”

PrimaryPivot’s efforts were hyped by ABC News, Fox, The Hill, and Politico.

“Robert Schwartz, the co-founder of PrimaryPivot, told The Dispatch… that the super PAC, together with its nonprofit arm PrimaryPower, raised about $700,000 before the New Hampshire primary and expects to have an additional $300,000 to $400,000 to spend on its efforts in South Carolina, Michigan, multiple Super Tuesday states, and Georgia. The group has not disclosed its donors.”

“We only care about damaging Donald Trump,” Schwartz went on to tell Politico. “For better or for worse, the only thing you can do if you really want to stop Trump is to vote for Haley.”

Kassam concluded: “And so, once again, we see the nefarious influence of Obama-era operatives in 2024’s political environment. Not content with having already effectively served three terms, the Obama ilk artificially propped up Haley’s vote with Democrat votes. Without them, it is unlikely Haley would have broken 25 percent in her home state – a stunning humiliation.”

Meanwhile, Haley said she would travel to Michigan as expected before the state’s Tuesday primary, and to states across the country ahead of Super Tuesday on March 5, when 15 states and one territory will hold contests.

“Today is not the end of our story,” she declared.

