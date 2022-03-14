Energy pioneer charges Team Biden ‘manufactured scarcity and mandated insecurity’ globally

by WorldTribune Staff, March 14, 2022

The average price of a gallon of gas in the U.S. has shot up 79 cents in two weeks to $4.43 as of March 14. In February, the government reported a year-over-year inflation rate of 7.9 percent, the highest since 1982. Hardest hit are working Americans, many of whom are living paycheck to paycheck because of rising prices.

“Americans need relief, and one thing stands in the way,” according to energy pioneer Harold Hamm. “That is Joe Biden’s “unwillingness to reverse course on his administration’s commitment to put the American oil-and-gas industry out of business at the consumer’s expense.”

“In the year since the administration froze new drilling leases on 26% of federal land and more than a third of the nation’s resources in productivity, the U.S. has been falling further from energy independence, putting national security at risk,” Hamm noted in a March 13 op-ed for the Wall Street Journal.

Three weeks before the Nov. 3, 2020 election, it was Hamm, as WorldTribune reported, who warned that “Americans should get ready to pay $6 for a gallon of gas (more in higher tax states) and see their electric bills double.” The report continued, quoting Hamm, continued:

“It is not possible to remain energy independent relying only on wind and solar, but that is what Biden’s progressive plan is aiming for. What it means is a return to reliance on OPEC.”

For decades “the cartel dictated the supply and the price, and we shipped a good portion of our wealth to autocrats, kleptocracies and the like – not to mention the hundreds of billions in military spending to protect the energy lifelines,” Hamm noted.

Due to President Donald Trump’s policies, the U.S. in 2019 became energy-independent, a net exporter.

“Gas and electricity prices were low, and the U.S. was the largest producer of energy on the planet,” Hamm continued. “Thanks to abundant and affordable clean-burning natural gas, brought to us by horizontal drilling, the reduction in greenhouse-gas emissions was the most successful in the industrialized world.”

Then Team Biden stepped in and swiftly began a campaign aimed at “manufactured scarcity and mandated insecurity around the globe,” Hamm charged.

“Energy prices are rising everywhere, and releasing a couple of days’ supply from our strategic reserves is a temporary patch. The largest strategic reserve in the world is under our feet.”

Hamm is a pioneer in the technology explained by late WorldTribune columnist Sol Sanders as the “breakthrough of developing oil in shale deposits.”

Fracking is the process of injecting liquid at high pressure into subterranean rocks, boreholes, etc., so as to force open existing fissures and extract oil or gas.

In December [2018], the U.S. became a net exporter of oil and refined fuels. That is something that would have seemed unthinkable just a decade ago. …

As U.S. oil companies and technicians introduce shale mining to other parts of the world, the whole world energy picture is changing rapidly,” he wrote in 2018.

Hamm, chairman of the Hamm Institute for American Energy, the Domestic Energy Producers Alliance and the Council for a Secure America, and chairman of Continental Resources, wrote that “there is no good reason for America to become more reliant on energy imports. It constrains our policy choices, forces us to cede our national security to foreign players and enriches those who would do us harm. This administration is working with the Saudis, Venezuela and even Iran to come to the rescue. Why?”

It should be official U.S. policy to “restore energy-independence by using all sources of available energy,” Hamm wrote. “Announce the intent to bring on more supply of oil and gas in the U.S. This provides certainty for producers to bring new capital and supplies to the market, meeting current world demand.”

Additionally, Hamm wrote, federal lands should be opened for energy development:

“The 9,000 permits the White House keeps touting is misleading at best. Thousands of those sites can’t be developed as they are held up in litigation. Others require new permits and leases to make a full unit. Thousands more await approval. Conservatively, our data tells us the number of available permits ready for production today stands closer to 1,500, and many of those are already drilling. No leases have been issued for federal land since 2020.”

Another key, Hamm noted, is to “support energy infrastructure, including pipelines to transport natural gas, oil and CO2 safely. Projects such as the Mountain Valley Pipeline would increase energy availability and enhance our ability to export to our allies.”

Free Press Foundation Chairman John McNabb, who serves as Lead Director at Hamm’s Continental Resources, said that the March 13 op-ed was “a welcome read.”

Hamm founded Continental Resources “well over fifty years ago with a dream but no capital,” McNabb said. “A truly remarkable story. Only in America.”

Praising him as a “man who dearly loves America, McNabb said Hamm “dispels the misinformation coming out of the White House about American Energy.”

America needs to hear “about our vast energy reserves that have kept the forerunner and now our nation safe for approximately three hundred and fifty years,” McNabb said.

About . . . . Intelligence . . . . Membership