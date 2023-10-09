Elections have consequences: Terrorism returns with a vengeance in Israel, USA

Analysis by WorldTribune Staff, October 9, 2023

The slaughter and kidnappings of Israeli civilians on Oct. 7, 2023 shocked the West and have revived terrorism as an existential crisis not only in the Mideast but also in Democrat strongholds across the United States of America.

Don’t forget: The depravity on display this past weekend in faraway Israel has been playing stateside on a daily basis with murders, rapes of children and other crimes by large numbers of criminals and sociopaths who entered the country illegally.

And the opening attack on Israel in what could turn into a much larger war, came 25 days after the Biden Administration pushed through a $6 billion hostage deal with Iran which is now the focus of growing outrage. Then there are the billions of dollars worth of U.S.-supplied military hardware, ranging from howitzers to sniper rifles, that team Biden surrendered to the Taliban in Afghanistan when the American-backed government in Kabul swiftly collapsed amid the U.S.’s badly botched withdrawal.

Reports out of Israel over the weekend said that it’s likely that some of that left-behind U.S. hardware wound up in the hands of Hamas terrorists.

How did the expanding Mideast peace in the aftermath of the Abrahamic Accords unravel in three short years? Policy and the world’s perception of U.S. leadership matter.

WorldTribune.com reported on March 16 of this year, 1.5 million illegals have successfully crossed the U.S. southern border as “gotaways,” or those who manage to elude border authorities, during the Biden Administration.

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec noted in a social media post how Team Biden has yet to announce it is “re-freezing the $6 Billion to Iran. Pay attention. Good thing our immigration policy isn’t importing every global violent ethnic conflict into our borders. Boy sure is good that America’s borders are secure and no one can just storm over them and harm our people.”

Along with the 1.3 million successful “gotaways” who were spotted by Border Patrol agents and surveillance systems, another 200,000 untracked migrants made it into the U.S., according to congressional testimony from Border Patrol chief Raul L. Ortiz.

In June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) reported that 38 individuals on the U.S. terrorist watch list have been caught attempting to cross the southern border. There is little doubt that terrorists were among the 1.5 million gotaways.

“What happened to Israel could happen to America,” Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene tweeted. “We have been invaded by aliens from over 160 different countries. We don’t know who they are or where they are. There are so many gotaways the Biden admin can’t even keep up with them. This should be a wake up call.”

During an interview with NBC News on Saturday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken defended the decision to unfreeze $6 billion of frozen Iranian funds as part of a prison swap deal in September. He also stated that Iran has “always” put money towards funding terror operations.

“What do you say about the argument that money is fungible — so Iran may have known this money is coming and used other funds to help fund this attack?” NBC News’ Kristen Welker asked Blinken.

“Iran has unfortunately always used and focused its funds on supporting terrorism, on supporting groups like Hamas,” responded Blinken. “And it’s done that when there have been sanctions, it’s done that when there haven’t been sanctions, and it’s always prioritized that.”

They always do it, so why not give them more money to do it? That’s Team Biden’s logic?

With as much as Israel puts in to secure its borders, what happens at a much less secure border when terrorists seek to infiltrate?

Israeli leaders are well aware that the 24/7 scrutiny of the “threat indicators” coming from its neighbors should never be switched off.

Yet, with one of the most sophisticated and capable operations on the planet, Israeli intelligence did not see the Hamas terror attacks that began on Saturday coming, analysts say.

“Israel’s political misjudgments about Hamas’ intentions, especially in the context of recent hopeful movements toward further peace agreements with Arab countries including a deal with Saudi Arabia, may well have played a background role in lowering the country’s vigilance. But it is no excuse for the massive intelligence failure that allowed Hamas to pull off its deadly surprise offensive,” Edward N. Luttwak wrote for Tablet magazine on Sunday.

Meanwhile, in New York City’s Times Square on Sunday, hundreds of demonstrators came out to salute the Hamas terrorists.

“Our heroic resistance continues to prove that we will never sit idly while our people are colonized, brutalized, and ethnically cleansed,” one speaker, a young Arab woman, told the crowd. “We uphold the right of our people to resist colonialism and imperialism, and to return to our land by any means necessary.”

“What means would those be?” Matthew Schmitz asked in an Oct. 9 analysis for Compact magazine. “One video of the weekend attacks showed Noa Argamani, 25, screaming ‘Don’t kill me!’ as she was separated from her boyfriend and taken captive by Hamas. Another showed the naked body of Shani Louk, 30, a tattoo artist from Germany, being paraded through the streets of Gaza in the back of a truck as Palestinians shouted ‘Allahu Akbar!’ According to Israeli medical services, 260 bodies were recovered from the site of the music festival from which Argamani was taken.”

Schmitz continued: “Who can describe these shameful acts as heroic? And yet the Democratic Socialists of America promoted the Times Square gathering and has lent its support to this rhetoric. Six sitting members of Congress — Rashida Tlaib, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cori Bush, Jamaal Bowman, Shri Thanedar, and Greg Casar — belong to the organization, which sets the tone for many political intellectuals and journalists.”

Greene noted in another tweet: “Since the Biden admin’s open border policies have allowed our country to be invaded by millions of unknown people from over 160 countries, including terrorists, will the Biden FBI keep targeting Jan 6, 2021 protestors or will they question any of the Pro-Hamas protesters and their connections since they were out using their free speech against Israel today? Or is it the stolen election crowd that are the real threat?”

In June, a high-ranking Israel Defense Forces (IDF) commander told Newsweek that Israel was concerned over the risks of weapons provided by the United States and other Western nations to Ukraine ending up in the hands of Israel’s foes in the Middle East, including Iran.

What is to stop those same weapons from being used against Americans by terrorists who elude border authorities?

