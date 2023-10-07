Iran-backed Hamas attacks Israel 25 days after Biden’s $6 billion hostage deal

by WorldTribune Staff / 247 Real News October 7, 2023

The Iran-backed Hamas terrorist organization attacked Israel with thousands of rockets, as its fighters crossed the border from Gaza, taking hostages and killing civilians in an ongoing assault.

A sustained barrage of more than 5,000 rockets was part of the coordinated attack by land, sea and air launched only 25 days after the Biden Administration concluded a $6 billion hostage deal with Iran.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said his country was “at war” as the military launched retaliatory strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza and called up reservists.

Israel’s military said both soldiers and civilians had been captured and taken into Gaza, according to a Wall Street Journal report. Israeli hostages were also being held by militants in at least two Israeli towns amid ongoing battles with Hamas militants.

Israel’s emergency services said 100 people have been killed in the surprise attacks from Gaza and hundreds more injured, according to news reports.

Netanyahu said he had convened the heads of the security forces and instructed them to first clear all Israeli villages of Palestinian militants who had entered from Gaza.

Air-raid sirens sounded in Jerusalem, while explosions were heard in Tel Aviv, according to the reports.

Meanwhile, Iran praised the surprise assault and Hamas said its offensive was only beginning.

Israeli Opposition leader Yair Lapid called for the formation of a unity government after meeting Saturday Netanyahu “to manage the difficult and complex operation ahead of us.”

Israel has asked Egypt to help mediate in the release of Israelis captured by Hamas, Egyptian officials said.

Related: Iran deal proceeds without Congressional oversight during August recess, August 23, 2023

Human Events editor Jack Posobiec posted on social media that “Hamas is going on a killing spree in southern Israel amid the rocket barrage. Civilians are being shot on sight on the street. They’re barging into homes killing families on livestream. Taking young children as hostage back to Gaza.” He added:

“1 month ago Trump predicted the $6 Billion that Biden gave Iran would be used for terror attacks across the Middle East and specifically kidnapping. This is exactly what we are seeing in Israel this morning.”

Related: Reports: Iran spy ring penetrated top policy levels of Biden Administration, October 4, 2023

Please Support Real Journalism

Hello! . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish