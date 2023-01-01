Christian columnist in Israel: ‘Spirit of Abraham Accords transcends’ Biden-era politics

by WorldTribune Staff, January 1, 2023

In 2020, U.S. President Donald Trump mediated the historic Abraham Accords, a peace agreement signed between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain (later joined by Morocco and Sudan).

Despite Team Biden’s reversal of Trump’s get tough policy on Iran that altered the region’s geopolitics unfavorably for the Gulf Arab states, the peace deal’s momentum will continue, a Christian columnist suggested in a keynote address to the Fourth Jerusalem Leaders Summit on Dec. 28 in Israel.

“When we look at the future of the Abraham Accords, it’s important to acknowledge the different political climate we now have in the United States in the White House, but to still realize there is much to be optimistic about, because in the end, it’s the spirit of the Abraham accords that can transcend the politics,” Cheryl Chumley, online opinion editor of The Washington Times, told summit attendees.

“The Abraham accords states in part, ‘We encourage efforts to promote interfaith and intercultural dialogue, to advance a culture of peace among the three Abrahamic religions, and all of humanity.’ And that’s a powerful vision. And it’s one that can be worked toward, regardless of changing political climate,” said Chumley.

Among the notable agreements stemming from the Abraham Accords:

• Landmark Defense Memorandum of Understanding between Israel and Morocco, the first ever between Israel and an Arab state.

• Israel and Bahrain inked a security agreement.

• Israel and the UAE signed a historic free-trade agreement, which both sides hope will expand to $10 billion in trade annually.

The people of Israel and the United States, Chumley said, share a love of freedom and democracy, and their relationship is one that will endure, according to a report by David Isaac for the Jewish News Syndicate.

“When you can disagree on politics, question one another on politics, even doubt one another’s politics, but still, in the end, remain friends, that’s when you know, you don’t just have a friendship, you have family,” she added.

Alex Traiman, Jerusalem bureau chief of JNS, asked Chumley about polls showing support for Israel declining among younger Americans. Chumley admitted it was cause for “huge concern.” However, she also said there remained strong support among evangelical Christians.

“Speaking personally, as a Christian … my foreign policy starts with eyes on Israel, because of my Christian belief where God says, ‘Those who bless my people, I will bless. Those who curse my people, I will curse.’ And there are plenty of Christians in America who believe that as well.”

Summit attendees included conservative leaders in business, government, media, and law.

Action . . . . Intelligence . . . . Publish