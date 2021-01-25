Dominion Voting Systems sues Giuliani, Powell after avoiding legal scrutiny

by WorldTribune Staff, January 25, 2021

Dominion Voting Systems has filed defamation lawsuits against President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani as well as attorney Sidney Powell, both of whom called for forensic audits of Dominion machines used in the 2020 presidential election.

Dominion’s lawsuit against Giuliani was filed in federal court in Washington. Dominion is seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

“Although he was unwilling to make false fraud claims about Dominion and its voting machines in a court of law because he knew those allegations are false, he and his allies manufactured and disseminated the ‘Big Lie,’ which foreseeably went viral and deceived millions of people into believing that Dominion had stolen their votes and fixed the election,” Dominion’s lawsuit read.

Giuliani said the lawsuit will open the door for him to investigate the company.

“Dominion’s defamation lawsuit for $1.3B will allow me to investigate their history, finances, and practices fully and completely. The amount being asked for is, quite obviously, intended to frighten people of faint heart. It is another act of intimidation by the hate-filled left-wing to wipe out and censor the exercise of free speech, as well as the ability of lawyers to defend their clients vigorously. As such, we will investigate a countersuit against them for violating these Constitutional rights,” Giuliani said.

Dominion claims in the lawsuit that false information spread by Giuliani caused Dominion employees to receive death threats, leading the company to hire security at the cost of more than $565,000.

The company also argued it spent more than $1,170,000 in defending its reputation, and the legal filing expresses concerns over profit losses, noting that some states are reviewing contracts with Dominion following Giulani’s claims.

A similar lawsuit was filed against Powell, with Dominion seeking $1.3 billion in damages.

Powell tweeted: “Dominion’s suit against me & DefendingTheRepublic.org is baseless & filed to harass, intimidate, & to drain our resources as we seek the truth of Dominion’s role in this fraudulent election. We will not be cowed in exercising our 1st Amendment rights or seeking truth.”

Powell argued in federal court filings in Georgia, Michigan and Arizona that Dominion had ties to software developed by the late Venezuelan dictator Hugo Chavez in order to “steal” elections. Her lawsuit alleged the company’s machines could be connected to the Internet in violation of election laws.

Powell’s legal challenge sued Georgia officials, not Dominion, but it did make claims that Dominion employees and contractors contributed to fraud, according to eyewitnesses.

Powell’s lawsuit in Georgia is still pending before the Supreme Court.

L. Lin Wood is representing Powell in the Dominion lawsuit.

Wood called the defamation lawsuit by Dominion a move “to censor speech or try to intimidate people from telling the truth.”

In December, Dominion’s director of product strategy and security, Eric Coomer, filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump’s presidential campaign, Giuliani, Powell, Newsmax, One America News Network, OANN reporter Chanel Rion, Michelle Malkin, and others that he has accused of civil conspiracy and the intentional infliction of emotional distress.

